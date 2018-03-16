Odisha: Universal Access To Eyecare Services

The Odisha Cabinet approved the Universal Eye Health Programme on affordable eyecare services in rural and tribal areas by making available skilled manpower and equipment, revealed sources.

The Cabinet approved the Universal Eye Health Programme on affordable eyecare in services in rural and tribal areas by making available skilled manpower and equipment.



‘The Odisha Cabinet clears universal eye health programme from primary to tertiary levels.’ It also aims to generate a baseline data on the prevalence of



The scheme will also have provision for adequate eyecare infrastructure in medical colleges, district and sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres.



The programme will be implemented from 2018-19 to 2022-23.



The Cabinet also approved universal coverage of water supply in urban areas by 2018-19.



The Housing and Urban Development Department has prepared an action plan for urban water supply to achieve the universal coverage of all wards of 114 Urban Local Bodies by the end of 2018-19, an official statement said.



The water supply programme will be implemented by leveraging funds from the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, District Mineral Fund, grants from the 4th State Finance Commission and Urban Water Supply Programme under state.



The Cabinet also approved a sub-scheme Biju Yuva Vahini under Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana to reach out to youths at the grass-roots level and goad them for youth-led social action and community engagement activities.



