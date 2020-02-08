Odisha Reports Single-day Spike of 1,602 COVID-19 Cases

In the last 24-hour cycle, Odisha has recorded its highest single-day high of 1,602 coronavirus cases, taking the state's total to 33,479, the Health Department said on Saturday.



Corona hotspot Ganjam district has so far recorded 99 fatalities, followed by Khurda at 25.

‘In Odisha, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 187 after 10 more fatalities were reported from Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati, and Sundergarh districts.’





Ganjam district registered the highest 308 new cases, followed by Khordha (285), Rayagada (164) and Gajapati (108).



The active cases now total 12,737, with 20,517 patients cured and discharged so far.



Of the 1,602 new cases, 993 were reported from quarantine centres and 609 are local contacts. The new cases have been detected in 29 districts.