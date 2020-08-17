by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 17, 2020 at 8:20 AM Respiratory Disease News
Odisha Records Highest Spike of 2,924 Corona Cases
Odisha reported its highest single-day spike of 2,924 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 60,050, the Health Department said on Sunday.

The corona death toll rose to 343 in the state as 10 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Two each of the latest deaths were reported from Ganjam and Khordha districts, and one each from Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kandhamal, and Subarnapur districts.


Of the new cases, 1,815 were reported from different quarantine centres and 1,109 were local contacts.

Khordha district recorded the highest number of new cases (488), followed by Ganjam (318), Cuttack (189), Sundargarh (161), and Puri (144).

The active cases in the state have increased to 18,928. A total of 40,726 corona patients have recovered so far in Odisha.

Source: Eurekalert

