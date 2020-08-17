Odisha Records Highest Spike of 2,924 Corona Cases

Two each of the latest deaths were reported from Ganjam and Khordha districts, and one each from Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kandhamal, and Subarnapur districts.
‘The active cases in the state have increased to 18,928. A total of 40,726 corona patients have recovered so far in Odisha.’
Of the new cases, 1,815 were reported from different quarantine centres and 1,109 were local contacts.
Khordha district recorded the highest number of new cases (488), followed by Ganjam (318), Cuttack (189), Sundargarh (161), and Puri (144).
The active cases in the state have increased to 18,928. A total of 40,726 corona patients have recovered so far in Odisha.
Source: Eurekalert