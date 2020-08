Odisha Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the first Minister in the state to have tested positive for the virus.



In a tweet, Singh advised those who came in contact with him to stay isolated and get tested for the virus.



Earlier, several MLAs tested positive for Covid-19.



‘Singh advised those who came in contact with him to stay isolated and get tested for the virus.’





The Covid-19 death toll rose to 353 in the state as 10 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.



Source: IANS As many as 2,244 more persons in Odisha tested have positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, increasing the state's total tally to 62,294, informed the health department on Monday.The Covid-19 death toll rose to 353 in the state as 10 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.Source: IANS Earlier, several MLAs tested positive for Covid-19.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE