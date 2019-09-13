Odisha Govt to Develop Mobile App to Treat Mentally Disabled Kids

Panda said that he has recently discussed the issue with NIMHANS Director B.N. Gangadhar.
‘A new mobile app to be used by the Odisha government for the treatment of mentally-ill kids in the state.’
His ministry and NIMHANS will work in close cooperation to develop the device through the Digital Academy, he added.
The Minister also informed that he had a detailed discussion on post-trauma psychological care and counseling undertaken by NIMHANS for natural disasters like 'Fani' in the state.
He also said that Narayan Hrudayalaya, a renowned health institution for heart-related diseases, has been requested to speed up its work for the establishment of a hospital in Bhubaneswar.
Source: IANS