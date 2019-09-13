medindia

Odisha Govt to Develop Mobile App to Treat Mentally Disabled Kids

by Iswarya on  September 13, 2019 at 10:02 AM Indian Health News
New mobile app to treat mentally disabled children in the Odisha state will be developed with the cooperation of Digital Academy run by 'NIMHANS' (Bengaluru), announced Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.
Panda said that he has recently discussed the issue with NIMHANS Director B.N. Gangadhar.

His ministry and NIMHANS will work in close cooperation to develop the device through the Digital Academy, he added.

The Minister also informed that he had a detailed discussion on post-trauma psychological care and counseling undertaken by NIMHANS for natural disasters like 'Fani' in the state.

He also said that Narayan Hrudayalaya, a renowned health institution for heart-related diseases, has been requested to speed up its work for the establishment of a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Source: IANS

