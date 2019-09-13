New mobile app to treat mentally disabled children in the Odisha state will be developed with the cooperation of Digital Academy run by 'NIMHANS' (Bengaluru), announced Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Odisha Govt to Develop Mobile App to Treat Mentally Disabled Kids

‘A new mobile app to be used by the Odisha government for the treatment of mentally-ill kids in the state.’

Show Full Article





The Minister also informed that he had a detailed discussion on post-trauma psychological care and counseling undertaken by NIMHANS for natural disasters like 'Fani' in the state.



He also said that Narayan Hrudayalaya, a renowned health institution for heart-related diseases, has been requested to speed up its work for the establishment of a hospital in Bhubaneswar.



Source: IANS His ministry and NIMHANS will work in close cooperation to develop the device through the Digital Academy, he added.The Minister also informed that he had a detailed discussion on post-trauma psychological care and counseling undertaken by NIMHANS for natural disasters like 'Fani' in the state.He also said that Narayan Hrudayalaya, a renowned health institution for heart-related diseases, has been requested to speed up its work for the establishment of a hospital in Bhubaneswar.Source: IANS

Panda said that he has recently discussed the issue with NIMHANS Director B.N. Gangadhar.