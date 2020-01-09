by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 1, 2020 at 9:57 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Odisha Crosses 1.04L Covid-19 Cases
The number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha crossed 1.04 lakh-mark as 3,014 more positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total positive cases rose to 1,04,334.

Empowering Better Health

The death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 482 as another 12 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.


While Ganjam district recorded the highest of four deaths, one each died in Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.

Out of the new cases, 1868 were detected in quarantine centres while 1,146 were local contact cases, said the department.

Khordha district has registered the highest number of 684 positive cases.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 29,685 while 70,714 persons have recovered so far.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake