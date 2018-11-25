Odisha CM Requests Continuation of Treatment for Conjoined Twins in AIIMS

Font : A- A+



Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik requested the Union Health Ministry to continue the treatment care being given to the conjoined twins Jaga and Balia at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Odisha CM Requests Continuation of Treatment for Conjoined Twins in AIIMS



In a letter to Nadda, the Chief Minister requested to advise the authorities at AIIMS to continue the treatment and care of the craniopagus twins (now separated) at the premier institute till they get fit enough for home care.



‘The conjoined twins are underweight and neurologically impaired and are currently unfit for home care.’ Patnaik shot off the letter as the Department of Neurology is pressing to discharge the babies.



"It is learnt that Department of Neurology, AIIMS, New Delhi is pressing to discharge the babies unilaterally against the views of the team of specialists from our state and despite the request of the state government to continue their treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi," said the Chief Minister.



The craniopagus twins hailing from a poor family at Milipada village of Phiringia block in Kandhamal district were taken to the AIIMS in July last year.



The doctors had conducted an extremely rare and difficult surgery last year for separating the twins.



The Chief Minister said the state government has been regularly sending teams of specialists to AIIMS to review their condition.



"Our specialists have opined that the twins are recovering well but have not yet attained stable health condition on account of their being underweight and neurologically impaired. In brief, the twins have not become fit enough for home care," he added.



"While we have adequate health infrastructure available in the state, the same may not be able to respond to the special medical needs and care that the twins demand. Any capacity constraint in their treatment could prove counterproductive to all the serious and committed efforts made by AIIMS, New Delhi till now," said the Chief Minister.







Source: IANS In a letter to Nadda, the Chief Minister requested to advise the authorities at AIIMS to continue the treatment and care of the craniopagus twins (now separated) at the premier institute till they get fit enough for home care.Patnaik shot off the letter as the Department of Neurology is pressing to discharge the babies."It is learnt that Department of Neurology, AIIMS, New Delhi is pressing to discharge the babies unilaterally against the views of the team of specialists from our state and despite the request of the state government to continue their treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi," said the Chief Minister.The craniopagus twins hailing from a poor family at Milipada village of Phiringia block in Kandhamal district were taken to the AIIMS in July last year.The doctors had conducted an extremely rare and difficult surgery last year for separating the twins.The Chief Minister said the state government has been regularly sending teams of specialists to AIIMS to review their condition."Our specialists have opined that the twins are recovering well but have not yet attained stable health condition on account of their being underweight and neurologically impaired. In brief, the twins have not become fit enough for home care," he added."While we have adequate health infrastructure available in the state, the same may not be able to respond to the special medical needs and care that the twins demand. Any capacity constraint in their treatment could prove counterproductive to all the serious and committed efforts made by AIIMS, New Delhi till now," said the Chief Minister.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: