Odisha Achieves 100 Percent Open Defecation Free Status

by Iswarya on  October 3, 2019 at 9:42 AM Indian Health News
Odisha finally achieved 100 percent Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, after missing several deadlines, revealed data.
As per data uploaded on the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) website, a total of 66,83,148 toilets have been constructed since October 2, 2014, an increase of 86.22 percent in terms of households with toilets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014, had announced the SBM for five years. The SBM is aimed to achieve universal sanitation coverage in the country as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

During the current fiscal 2019-20, a total of 9,34,406 toilets were built in the state.

The data revealed that 46,785 villages coming under 6,801-gram panchayats in 30 districts had been declared ODF.

Notably, Odisha has successfully achieved the ODF status after failing to meet several deadlines of the Centre.

While the toilet coverage percentage was 13.75 percent in 2014, it increased to 32.37 percent in 2015-16. It was 48.73 percent in 2016-17 and 59.31 percent in 2017-18.

In 2018-19, the toilet coverage increased to 87.86 percent, which jumped to 100 percent this financial year, thus achieving the ODF status.

Source: IANS

