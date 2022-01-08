Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 for Rescue

Advertisement

Wearable devices are increasingly being used in healthcare to facilitate continuous real-life monitoring of users' data.The study, published byjournal, found that wrist-worn trackers, like the Galaxy Watch4, were accurate in continuously measuring oxygen levels in trial patients, enabling researchers to screen for obstructive sleep apnea by analysing data collected by the wearable.Galaxy Watch4 comes with a reflectance pulse oximeter module -- located on the underside of the wearable and directly touching the skin -- to measure oxygen saturation levels in peripheral blood (SpO2).In this study, the team evaluated the estimated SpO2 obtained from a commercially available watch-type wearable device. Previous studies have shown that reflectance pulse oximetry can relatively accurately detect desaturation, except when measurements are performed at high altitudesHowever, wrist-worn reflectance pulse oximetry has more limitations than transmittance pulse oximetry.Because they are susceptible to motion and noise artefacts, commercially available wearable smartwatches have their own algorithms to enhance PPG measurements.Along with health features such as a heart rate monitor, one of the interesting USPs of the device is that it allows users to monitor their stress levels.Source: IANS