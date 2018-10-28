medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Obesity Treatment: New Combined Strategy Tackles Excess Fatty Tissue

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 28, 2018 at 1:24 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new combined strategy developed by scientists succeeded in reducing excess adipose tissue by suppressing the appetite and at the same time increasing energy expenditure. The study was carried out by Dr. Christoffer Clemmensen (formerly IDO, now at the University of Copenhagen) and Sigrid Jall (PhD student at the IDO).
Obesity Treatment: New Combined Strategy Tackles Excess Fatty Tissue
Obesity Treatment: New Combined Strategy Tackles Excess Fatty Tissue

"Obesity is the biggest risk factor in the development of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases," says Professor Matthias H. Tschöp, who was recently appointed CEO of the Helmholtz Zentrum München and also holds the Chair of Metabolic Diseases at TUM. Previously he was Director of the Institute for Diabetes and Obesity (IDO) at the Center. Dr. Christoffer Clemmensen (formerly IDO, now at the University of Copenhagen) and Sigrid Jall (PhD student at the IDO), he therefore developed a new strategy*.

Drug simulates the effects of cold

The new combined therapy takes its cue from nature. "It has long been known that our energy expenditure increases in cold surroundings. This is how the body attempts to maintain a constant temperature," Clemmensen notes. Mammals, including humans, have special fat cells for this purpose - so-called brown fat cells, which specialize in converting energy into heat. A key mechanism in this process is based on the fact that, when activated, special cold receptors (TRPM8 channels) transmit the cold signal to the brown fat. One of the components of the new treatment strategy is icilin, a cold- mimicking molecule that triggers precisely this effect. "Icilin activates TRPM8 channels and thus boosts our metabolic rate, but importantly without a cold environment," Sigrid Jall explains. Drug-induced activation of TRPM8 in obese mice stimulated brown adipose tissue, resulting in an increase in energy expenditure and a reduction in body weight.

The fight against hunger pangs

The second component in the new treatment aims to curb the appetite and thus reduce food intake. Here the researchers used a molecule which, like nicotine, activates so-called nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs) in the brain. These receptors are found in special nerve cells in the hypothalamus. When they are activated, this generates a greater feeling of fullness and the appetite wanes. In their experiments, however, the researchers did not use the rather toxic nicotine, but instead the less harmful and considerably more specific dimethylphenylpiperazinium (DMPP). In obese mice, DMPP not only lead to a reduction in food intake but significantly improved glucose metabolism.

Two-pronged approach

In the course of their experiments the scientists made one particularly important discovery, namely that combining icilin and DMPP lowered body weight and improved glucose metabolism to a much greater degree than the added single effects of individual treatment with icilin and DMPP. Monotherapy with icilin or DMPP only had a minor impact on body weight. "However, if both treatments are combined in a single therapy, body weight and glucose metabolism improve sustainably. We have thus gained important knowledge that can help us to develop new therapeutic approaches in the treatment of obesity and diabetes", Matthias Tschöp says.

The researchers will now conduct further experiments to discover why a combination of the two molecules is so much more effective than each substance on its own. "The results of these studies can provide important new insights into molecules and how they mutually enhance their effect, which could have a major impact on the development of future therapies," Timo Müller concludes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Decreased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

Decreased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

A reduced appetite deprives an individual of essential nutrients and results in weight loss.

Quiz on Obesity

Quiz on Obesity

"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive