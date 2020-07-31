Obesity Risk Greater Among Socially Isolated Women, Not Men

In comparison, among men, the average waist size was greatest among those who were widowed, co-living and had a large social network. For example, men whose social network had more than 219 contacts were more likely to be obese than those with smaller networks.said principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, assistant professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences at UBC and researcher with the Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences.The study did not investigate why these gender differences exist. However, Conklin suggested the findings may be partly due to differing gender roles and different social expectations around those roles.Conklin said.An earlier study of the Korean population by other researchers obtained similar results.More research is needed to understand the factors at work, says lead author Zeinab Hosseini, who did the work as a former postdoctoral research fellow at UBC's Collaboration for Outcomes Research and Evaluation.said Hosseini.The study results do suggest that health care providers may want to begin including social activities alongside healthy diet and exercise when treating non-partnered older women, added the researchers.said Hosseini.Source: Eurekalert