medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Obesity May Reduce Muscle Building Ability After Exercise

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 29, 2018 at 4:35 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Post-workout muscle building and repair is reduced in people with obesity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Physiology.
Obesity May Reduce Muscle Building Ability After Exercise
Obesity May Reduce Muscle Building Ability After Exercise

Obesity is associated with a host of health problems, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. According to a new study, obesity also diminishes a person's ability to build muscle after engaging in resistance exercise.

"Several previous studies, including some from our lab, have shown reductions in muscle protein synthesis after food ingestion in obese adults compared with normal-weight adults," said University of Illinois kinesiology and community health professor Nicholas Burd, who led the new research with division of nutritional sciences graduate student Joseph Beals.

"Our new study goes further, showing there is an obesity-related impairment in building new muscle proteins in the fed state after a weightlifting session."

Beals and his colleagues recruited nine obese and nine normal-weight 20- to 23-year-old adults for the new study. The participants, who did not engage in a regular exercise program, took a couple of standardized health surveys and were deemed healthy but "insufficiently active" prior to enrollment in the study.

After assessing participants' body composition, glucose tolerance and ability to engage in a weighted leg extension exercise, the researchers began infusions of stable-isotope-labeled phenylalanine in all study subjects. This allowed the team to monitor amino acid levels in participants' blood and muscles throughout the experiment.

The team took muscle biopsies from one leg of each of the study subjects, who then performed four sets of 10-12 repetitions of the resistance exercise with the opposite leg.

This weightlifting protocol is more demanding than most current exercise recommendations, Burd said.

Immediately after the exercise, subjects consumed 170 grams of lean ground pork, which amounted to 36 grams of protein and 4 grams of fat. Researchers then collected additional muscle biopsies from the exercised and inactive legs at 120 and 300 minutes after pork ingestion.

"By using participants' own nonexercised legs as controls in the experiment, we were able to directly compare how weightlifting affects muscles' ability to build new proteins versus a nonexercised state," Burd said.

As expected, there were notable differences between the obese and normal-weight participants before the experiments began, Burd said.

"The obese adults had plasma insulin concentrations that were approximately 3.2 times higher at baseline, which highlights some level of whole-body insulin resistance," he said.

"Given that obesity is associated with increased muscle mass, but of poorer metabolic quality, the amount of work they could perform per unit of lean muscle mass also was lower than that of their normal-weight peers."

Further differences between the normal-weight and obese adults appeared after the exercise and ingestion of protein-dense food. The most important of these involved rates of protein synthesis in myofibrillar proteins, the muscle proteins that generate force and allow muscles to grow bigger in response to exercise.

Rates of myofibrillar protein synthesis increased in both legs in all participants after pork ingestion, the researchers found. But the expected boost in protein synthesis in the exercised legs was more robust in the normal-weight adults than in their obese peers.

"We show that post-workout muscle building and repair is blunted in young adults with obesity," Burd said. "This is significant because muscle building and repair after exercise has long-term implications for metabolic health and overall physical performance."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Exercise

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk

Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk

Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.

Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition

Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition

Exercise is a draining process and the replenishment with raw materials has to come from a proper diet. Nourishing the body with wholesome food will make it grow stronger and fitter.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Liposuction Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive