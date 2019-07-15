medindia

Obesity may Increase the Risk of Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis

by Iswarya on  July 15, 2019 at 9:15 PM Research News
Increased pediatric multiple sclerosis (MS) risk is linked to obesity, and obese patients did not respond well to first-line medications, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Neurology.
Obesity may Increase the Risk of Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis
A single-center study of 453 children in Germany with multiple sclerosis (MS) investigated the association of obesity with pediatric MS risk and with the response of first-line therapy in children with MS.

In this single-center study of 453 German children with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, obesity was connected with twofold greater odds of the disease and more frequent failure of first-line therapy with interferon beta-1a or 1b and glatiramer acetate, thereby increasing the number of patients on second-line treatment.

In this study, increased pediatric MS risk appeared to be associated with obesity, and obese patients did not respond well to first-line medicines; altered pharmacokinetics appeared to be most likely factors in treatment response, implying that gaining healthy weight or adjusting the dose according to BMI could improve therapy response.

Source: Eurekalert

