Obesity may Increase the Risk of Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis

Increased pediatric multiple sclerosis (MS) risk is linked to obesity, and obese patients did not respond well to first-line medications, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

A single-center study of 453 children in Germany with multiple sclerosis (MS) investigated the association of obesity with pediatric MS risk and with the response of first-line therapy in children with MS.



‘Obesity is significantly associated with a raised risk of pediatric multiple sclerosis and with worse treatment response to first-line treatment. Hence, a healthy weight may possibly optimize treatment outcomes and decrease the disease burden and costs. ’

In this study, increased pediatric MS risk appeared to be associated with obesity, and obese patients did not respond well to first-line medicines; altered pharmacokinetics appeared to be most likely factors in treatment response, implying that gaining healthy weight or adjusting the dose according to BMI could improve therapy response.



