Obesity may Increase the Risk of Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis

A single-center study of 453 children in Germany with multiple sclerosis (MS) investigated the association of obesity with pediatric MS risk and with the response of first-line therapy in children with MS.
In this single-center study of 453 German children with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, obesity was connected with twofold greater odds of the disease and more frequent failure of first-line therapy with interferon beta-1a or 1b and glatiramer acetate, thereby increasing the number of patients on second-line treatment.
In this study, increased pediatric MS risk appeared to be associated with obesity, and obese patients did not respond well to first-line medicines; altered pharmacokinetics appeared to be most likely factors in treatment response, implying that gaining healthy weight or adjusting the dose according to BMI could improve therapy response.
Source: Eurekalert