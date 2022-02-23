About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Obesity may Boost Kidney Disease Risk in Diabetic Women

by Colleen Fleiss on February 23, 2022 at 11:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Obesity may Boost Kidney Disease Risk in Diabetic Women

In women with type 2 diabetes, obesity may negatively affect kidney function, stated study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Diabetic nephropathy, or the deterioration of kidney function in people with diabetes, is caused by high blood pressure and high blood sugar. Approximately one in three adults with diabetes has chronic kidney disease, and kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States. Kidney disease progresses over time to end-stage renal disease, and people with end-stage kidney disease often need a kidney transplant to stay alive.

Advertisement


"Our research highlights how obesity contributes to the incidence and progression of diabetic nephropathy in people with type 2 diabetes, especially for women," said Zhi-Hong Liu, M.D., of Jinling Hospital and Nanjing University School of Medicine in Nanjing, China "Managing your blood pressure and blood sugar may not be enough to slow the progression to end stage renal disease, and our study shows how important it is for people with diabetes to also manage their weight."

The researchers analyzed body mass index data from 158,284 East Asian adults from the BioBank Japan Project. Genetic evidence showed that higher body mass index levels were associated with an increased risk of diabetic kidney disease and decreased kidney filtration rate levels in 3,972 people with type 2 diabetes. Body mass index was not causally associated with increased levels of protein in the urine. Women with obesity and type 2 diabetes had a greater risk of diabetic kidney disease than men.
Advertisement

Other authors of the study include: Jingru Lu of Jinling Hospital and Nanjing University School of Medicine; Xiaoshuang Liu and Xiang Li of Ping An Healthcare Technology in Beijing, China; Song Jiang, Shuyan Kan, Yu An and Chunxia Zheng of Jinling Hospital; and Guotong Xie of Ping An Healthcare Technology, Ping An Health Cloud Company Limited and Ping An International Smart City Technology Co., Ltd in Beijing, China.

The study received funding from the National Key Research and Development Program and the Key R&D Projects of Jiangsu Province.

The manuscript, "Body Mass Index and Risk of Diabetic Nephropathy: A Mendelian Randomization Study," was published online, ahead of print.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Study Shows How Human Livers Export Bile Acid
Epidural in Childbirth Associated With Reduced Maternal Morb... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Body Mass Index Kidney Disease 

Recommended Reading
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in ......
Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation
Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation
Animation showing Pyeloplasty surgical operation to relieve obstruction of the pelvi-ureteric ......
Quiz on Obesity
Quiz on Obesity
"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help ......
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the ...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)