Obesity Drug Market to Surge to 173.5 Billion Dollars by 2031

The obesity drug market is projected to reach $173.5 billion by 2031, with increasing awareness and new drug developments despite current affordability challenges.
According to the GlobalData forecasts, the obesity market can reach up to $173.5 billion in sales in 7MM by 2031. Obesity is a growing concern affecting many people. With advancements in therapeutics, more patients are being prescribed pharmacotherapy (drugs) along with the usual diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes. However, just following a diet and lifestyle changes are often unsuccessful.
Obesity Drug Market to Hit $173.5 Billion in SalesWith physicians' and patients' awareness expected to increase, sales of obesity medications are estimated to reach $173.5 billion in the seven major markets (7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan).
The GlobalData report also reveals that the revolution in obesity treatments is still in progress and many changes are required to meet the needs in obesity therapeutics. Costanza Alciati, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData comments that therapies for obesity are still limited and many patients cannot access them as they are not affordable.
The most effective weight loss drugs on the market are Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro/Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide), which are expected to continue generating high sales for their respective manufacturers.
New Obesity Drugs in DevelopmentMore than 200 million people are living with obesity in 7MM, and it will increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.7% until 2031. Although Eli Lily and Novo Nordisk can maintain their market for obesity drugs, the development of new drugs has a big opportunity.
Pipeline therapies in development include drugs with new mechanisms of action, longer action resulting in a reduced number of treatment days, and oral candidates as potent as currently available injectables.
