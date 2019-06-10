Obesity Accelerates Kidney Disease Progression

‘Obesity and metabolic syndrome are well-known risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD).’

From the authors: "In summary, our data demonstrate that obesity and metabolic syndrome accelerate the progression of [chronic kidney disease (CKD)] and worsen CKD-dependent sarcopenia. Both conditions are associated with renal alterations in energy metabolism and lower tissue ATP levels secondary to mitochondrial dysfunction and reduced mitochondrial number."This study is highlighted as one of October's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.Source: Newswise