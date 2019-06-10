medindia

Obesity Accelerates Kidney Disease Progression

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 6, 2019 at 11:01 PM Research News
Obesity and metabolic syndrome were found to accelerate the progression of kidney disease and muscle wasting, stated mouse study.

Article title: "Obesity causes renal mitochondrial dysfunction and energy imbalance and accelerates chronic kidney disease in mice"
Authors: Ana Andres-Hernando, Miguel A. Lanaspa, Masanari Kuwabara, David J. Orlicky, Christina Cicerchi, Elise Bales, Gabriela E. Garcia, Carlos A. Roncal-Jimenez, Yuka Sato, Richard J. Johnson

From the authors: "In summary, our data demonstrate that obesity and metabolic syndrome accelerate the progression of [chronic kidney disease (CKD)] and worsen CKD-dependent sarcopenia. Both conditions are associated with renal alterations in energy metabolism and lower tissue ATP levels secondary to mitochondrial dysfunction and reduced mitochondrial number."

This study is highlighted as one of October's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Source: Newswise

