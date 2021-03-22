by Anjanee Sharma on  March 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM Women Health News
Obese Women With PCOS Have Higher Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Study finds that obese women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, while PCOS affected women with normal weight not at increased risk.

PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual periods, disruption of normal metabolism and excessive hair growth. It is a relatively common disorder affecting 10% of all women of reproductive age and can lead to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Around 50%-80% of PCOS affected women have obesity, a known risk factor for diabetes.

For the study, the research team analyzed data on 60,336 women with PCOS and 259,444 without PCOS from 23 previous studies. Total number of women with type 2 diabetes in the study was 8,847.


Findings revealed obese women with PCOS had over three times increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes during their lifetime than lean women.

Sarantia Livadas, lead researcher, said, "We strongly suggest weight management in women with obesity and PCOS in an attempt to reduce this major risk of developing type 2 diabetes."

The authors conclude that increased risk for type 2 diabetes development is only true for women with PCOS and obesity, contrary to the popular belief that all women with PCOS have a substantial risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

Livadas adds, "This finding underscores the impact of early detection of this PCOS population and prompt lifestyle modification to avert the development of type 2 diabetes."



