medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Obese Kids are as Smart as Leaner Kids

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 19, 2018 at 9:35 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A study that analyzed associations of fitness, motor competence and adiposity with cognition, it was found that obese children or those with lesser aerobic fitness are as smart as their leaner peers.
Obese Kids are as Smart as Leaner Kids
Obese Kids are as Smart as Leaner Kids

The study, led by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, showed that children with different levels of aerobic fitness or body fat percentage did not differ in cognition.

In fact, boys with higher aerobic fitness at the baseline of the study had poorer cognition during the two-year follow-up than those with lower fitness.

The results also show boys with better motor skills had a smaller increase in their cognitive skills than those with poorer motor skills.

However, "it is important to remember that these results do not necessarily reflect a casual relation between motor skills and cognition," said Eero Haapala, Postdoctoral Researcher from the varsity.

"Boys with poorer motor and cognitive skills caught up with their more skillful peers during the two-year follow-up," Haapala added.

Although the study, described in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, suggests that motor skills and cognition are associated with one another in boys, it would be premature to claim that motor skills boost cognition.

The study investigated the associations of motor skills, aerobic fitness, and body fat percentage with cognition in 371 children who were 6-8-years old.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment scales are used to measure the cognitive development of individuals.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Childhood Obesity Battle of the Bulge 

What's New on Medindia

Quinoa

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Brow Lift Cosmetic Surgery
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive