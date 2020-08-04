Obese and Overweight Adults are More Prone to Depression

The study also found that antidepressants were prescribed in approximately two-thirds of adults who were overweight or obese. Prescriptions for fluoxetine dropped over time (from 20.4% in 2000 to 8.8% in 2018) and prescriptions for sertraline increased (from 4.3% in 2000 to 38.9% in 2018).
"Our findings highlight the complex relationship between depression and obesity," said lead author Freya Tyrer, of the University of Leicester, in the UK.
"We would like to see tailored guidance on antidepressant prescribing and services that focus on both mood and behaviors to improve outcomes for these individuals."
Source: Eurekalert