O-Negative Crisis: Why Your Blood Donation is Needed Now

Anesthesiologists call for more donations and updated guidelines on using O-negative blood to manage national shortages.
U.S. blood banks are facing a critical shortage of O-negative blood, the ‘universal donor’ type vital for emergency care. Because this rare blood type can be safely given to anyone, it is often the first line of defense in trauma situations where there is no time for testing.
According to a new report from the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) in Anesthesiology Open, medical experts are now calling for a surge in blood donations and a strategic shift in hospital protocols to protect the limited supply.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Blood Banks Face O-Negative Shortages
Go to source)
The scarcity is driven by biology: while roughly 8% of White/Caucasian individuals have O-negative blood, the frequency is even lower in other racial and ethnic groups.
Why Is O-Negative Blood Critical in Medical Emergencies?"O-negative blood is critical when patients need immediate transfusions before their blood type can be confirmed, such as during trauma care or other life-threatening emergencies," said study lead author Brent R. Lee, M.D., MPH, FASA of North American Partners in Anesthesia.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
National Shortage of Type O Blood: What Anesthesiologists Can Do
Go to source)
"Because anesthesiologists administer up to 60% of all blood transfusions in the United States, they play a key role in preserving and promoting responsible management of this scarce resource."
The chronically low supply of O-negative blood could be completely drained in situations with high blood demand, such as mass casualty events, compromising patient safety, according to Dr. Lee and his colleagues.
The U.S. is experiencing one of the more significant blood donation shortage periods in recent years due to severe winter weather and cancelled blood drives, according to the American Red Cross.
The authors stress the need to strengthen public awareness about the importance of blood donation — particularly by those with O-negative and O-positive blood. From March 1 – 31, 2026, the Red Cross is urging people to donate to recover the blood supply by offering a $15 Amazon gift card to each donor for donations made through March.
Which Patients Can Safely Receive O-Positive Blood in Emergencies?Type O-negative blood is critical for emergency use in patients whose blood type is unknown because it lacks antigens that can cause potentially serious reactions in people with other blood types.
This is particularly important for women with childbearing potential, since it prevents potential Rhesus factor D (RhD)-mismatches in the blood that could be harmful to babies in future pregnancies. RhD is the inherited protein found on the surface of red blood cells that determines if a person’s blood type is positive or negative.
Despite its critical role in emergency care, demand for O-negative blood outpaces the supply. Several factors contribute to this imbalance, including overuse of O-negative blood in situations where other blood types could be used.
The authors outline several strategies to conserve O-negative blood supplies:
- Use more readily available O-positive blood units for all male patients, as well as for female patients without reproductive potential (typically those aged 50 years or older) when blood type is unknown.
- Implement established blood-conservation techniques in high-risk bleeding scenarios such as cell salvage, point-of-care viscoelastic testing and administration of pharmacologic hemostatic agents (e.g., tranexamic acid).
Early Blood Typing to Reduce O-Negative Blood UsageAlong with ASA, Dr. Lee and colleagues support the "Empower Group O Care" initiative of the American Red Cross — emphasizing the need to "Start Smart and Switch Sooner" when performing transfusions to patients of unknown blood type. Key recommendations include:
- Start emergency transfusions with O-positive blood in males and female patients beyond childbearing potential when blood type is unknown.
- Perform blood typing and crossmatching as early as possible to minimize the use of O-negative blood units.
- Reduce the inappropriate use of O-negative blood, particularly after the patient's blood type has been determined.
- Collaborate with blood bank and other hospital stakeholders to prioritize switching to type-specific blood.
"It is imperative that we maximize the benefits of blood transfusion, while strengthening the security of the nation’s blood supply."
References:
- Blood Banks Face O-Negative Shortages - (https://www.asahq.org/about-asa/newsroom/news-releases/2026/03/blood-banks-face-o-negative-shortages)
- National Shortage of Type O Blood: What Anesthesiologists Can Do - (https://journals.lww.com/anesthesiologyopen/fulltext/2026/01000/national_shortage_of_type_o_blood__what.9.aspx)
Source-Eurekalert