About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Nutritional Secrets to Preserve Elderly Cognition

by Karishma Abhishek on Apr 6 2024 11:59 PM

Nutritional Secrets to Preserve Elderly Cognition
Dietary interventions to enhance cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia in older individuals have been investigated by a new study “Insights & Implications in Gerontology: The Vital Role of Nutrition in Brain Health,” — a publication from the Gerontological Society of America (1 Trusted Source
Better Nutrition Can Lead to Better Brain Health, GSA Publication Shows

Go to source).
Consumption of a healthful diet is a behavioral strategy that can help to prevent the development of dementia as people age, the publication says.

Nutrition Education Cuts Processed Food Intake in ADHD & Autism Kids
Nutrition Education Cuts Processed Food Intake in ADHD & Autism Kids
Discover how nutritional education can reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods, enhancing the health and behavior of children with autism and ADHD.
It also reports on the roles of vitamins and minerals in nutrition and brain function and focuses on how to implement person-centered conversations about the impact of diet and nutrition on overall wellness, including brain health.

Using a person-centered approach that ties conversations about nutrition to patient goals is an effective strategy for starting conversations about diet and health, according to Kathryn Porter Starr, Ph.D., RDN from Duke University School of Medicine and Durham VA Medical Center, who served as one of the faculty who oversaw the publication’s development.

Diet's Role in Cognitive Health for Seniors

“Broaching the topic of diet and nutrition can be challenging. I start by asking patients what their goals are,” she said. “These goals could include physical goals such as maintaining muscle mass, cognitive goals such as preserving memory, as well as functional goals such as being able to travel or play with grandchildren. Linking information about nutrition to helping adults achieve their goals is an effective strategy for stimulating motivation to implement healthy changes.”

The Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, or MIND diet, is an example of a dietary pattern that is associated with improved cognition.

Malnutrition Challenge in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Malnutrition Challenge in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
For individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the routine act of eating and nutrient absorption can vary significantly.
This dietary pattern focuses on the consumption of vegetables (especially green leafy vegetables), nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, and extra virgin olive oil while limiting red meat, processed meats, butter and margarine, regular cheese, pastries and sweets, and fried foods.

People who consume this dietary pattern have been found to be the equivalent of 7.5 years younger in terms of cognitive abilities. The publication includes more details about the MIND diet and other dietary patterns that support healthy nutrition.

Advertisement
Fortified Rice to Combat Micronutrient Malnutrition & Anemia
Fortified Rice to Combat Micronutrient Malnutrition & Anemia
Fortified rice is a nutrient-dense, economical, and sustainable solution to fight micronutrient deficiency and anemia.
Ideally, individuals can obtain all the necessary nutrients from their diet. However, the risk for inadequate vitamin and mineral intake increases as people age, and some people may benefit from consumption of fortified foods and or dietary supplements to enhance their nutritional status.

“I would love for everybody to get all of their micronutrients from food,” Starr said. Unfortunately, for most older adults, it’s really challenging to do that due to physiological changes that occur with aging and certain disease states that affect absorption, so we often recommend a multivitamin.”

Advertisement
How Nutrition Overcomes Anxiety, Depression & Diabetes?
How Nutrition Overcomes Anxiety, Depression & Diabetes?
Poor nutrition raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, and mental issues like anxiety and depression. Nutrition interventions aid in managing these health issues.
Reference:
  1. Better Nutrition Can Lead to Better Brain Health, GSA Publication Shows - (https://www.geron.org/News-Events/GSA-News/Press-Room/Press-Releases/better-nutrition-can-lead-to-better-brain-health-gsa-publication-shows)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement