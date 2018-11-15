medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Nutrition Challenges Meet Focuses on Under-Nutrition

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 15, 2018 at 9:38 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The third National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges Meet was held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Under-nutrition, anaemia and diarrhoea and new strategies to be brought in under Poshan Abhiyaan to tackle and eradicate them in among children were the key areas of focus discussed.
Nutrition Challenges Meet Focuses on Under-Nutrition
Nutrition Challenges Meet Focuses on Under-Nutrition

The meeting was attended by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar, Secretaries of Health, WCD and Ayush.

Also present were representatives of stakeholder Ministries such as Drinking Water and Sanitation, Food and Public Distribution and representatives of Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar among others.

'Anemia Mukt Bharat' aims at strengthening the mechanism to tackle anemia. A nationwide Intensified diarrhoea Control Fortnight is being implemented every year to control childhood diarrhoea, according to the Health Ministry.

"Over six crore children were covered during IDCF 2018 with 75 per cent coverage," Nadda said.

"Childhood under-nutrition is a serious public health problem which undermines the survival, growth, development of children and diminishes the strength and capacity of the nation," Nadda said.

"India is committed to achieving global nutrition targets by 2025 as set by member-nations in World Health Assembly in 2012. We are on track to achieve the targets for exclusive breastfeeding," the Health Minister said.

The WCD minister said that the target under the Poshan Abhiyaan is to move faster in achieving a malnutrition-free India. "The focus should also be on supply of sufficient nutritious food that should be fed to the children and other beneficiaries of the mission," he said.

According to the health ministry, under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), systematic efforts are undertaken to detect nutrition-deficiency among children and adolescents.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person's intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

Iron Deficiency Anemia

Anemia is caused due to deficiency of iron, which makes you feel tired with shortness of breath. Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of anemia.

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for our body. Asparagus has numerous health benefits that are important for overall health.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Magical Millets for Your Health Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda Nutrition IQ Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Eat more potassium rich foods and lower your risk for high blood pressure and kidney stones. ...

 Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Wet dreams or nightfall is the involuntary ejaculation occurring during sleep. It is fairly common ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive