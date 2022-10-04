About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Nutraceuticals: Key to Holistic Health

by Colleen Fleiss on April 10, 2022 at 11:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Nutraceuticals: Key to Holistic Health

Nutraceuticals (food or beverage fortified with additional nutrients), when consumed, provide additional health benefits. They come in a variety of forms.

According to Yashna Garg, CMO-eCommerce, ZeoNutra, "Nutraceuticals provide an easy way to get a daily dose of antioxidants and other phytonutrients. These nutrients help protect our cells from damage and play a vital role in preventing diseases altogether.

Advertisement


These offer an easy way to customize your health routine. If you're trying to address a specific health concern, there is likely a nutraceutical supplement that can help. For example, if you're struggling with joint pain, taking a supplement high in glucosamine and chondroitin can be helpful. Or, if you're looking to boost your energy levels, a supplement with caffeine and B vitamins may be the right choice for you."

One important way that nutraceuticals work to support holistic health is by providing specific benefits for women and men individually. "By tailoring their formulations to address the unique needs of each gender, nutraceuticals can provide a more comprehensive level of support for overall health. In addition to their gender-specific benefits, nutraceuticals also offer a wide range of other health advantages.
Advertisement

They can help boost energy levels and improve cognitive function, both of which are essential for keeping up with the demands of everyday life. They can also promote healthy skin and hair, strengthen the immune system, and reduce inflammation throughout the body. By incorporating nutraceuticals into your daily routine, you can enjoy all these benefits and more!" adds Garg.

Health Benefits of Nutraceuticals

According to a study conducted by The National Institutes of Health, these nutraceuticals are important for boosting energy and overall vitality in a gender-specific way for women: folic acid, iron, vitamin B12, calcium, magnesium, and for men: zinc and selenium. When combined with a well-balanced diet, these supplements offer a comprehensive approach to holistic health for people of all genders. As a result, if you're looking for ways to improve your health, consider incorporating one or more of these supplements into your daily routine!

Nutraceuticals, as opposed to pharmaceuticals, have the potential to be safe and to improve health naturally. Certain nutraceuticals, however, can cause side effects such as allergic reactions as a result of interactions with other nutraceuticals or therapeutic drugs. Nutraceuticals have a powerful effect on your body, which is why it's critical to consume only the recommended amounts or as directed by your health professional.

People can go to a few places to find high-quality nutraceutical supplements. The first option is to visit the manufacturer's website. The second option is to visit an online health store. The third option is to visit a physical store. Finally, individuals can seek advice from their doctor. Whatever path you take, make certain that the company has been third-party tested for safety and efficacy.

This will ensure that they receive a high-quality product. Fish oil supplements, probiotics, multivitamins, and antioxidants are among the best-selling and highest-quality nutraceuticals on the market today. These supplements have been shown to provide a variety of health benefits, such as lowering the risk of heart disease, improving digestion, and increasing energy levels.

Nutritional research is constantly evolving, with new discoveries and innovative technologies. Nutraceuticals are one such advancement that bridges the gap between nutrition and medicine. They have sparked significant interest due to their potential nutritional value, safety, affordability, and multiple therapeutic effects, and are frequently viewed as an appealing alternative to conventional treatments. Nutraceuticals can play an important role in the body's various biological processes, aiding in disease prevention and overall health and well-being.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Holistic Management for Depression Health Insurance - India Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Nutraceuticals for Beautiful and Radiant Skin
Nutraceuticals for Beautiful and Radiant Skin
Our skin is very sensitive to internal health issues and often reflects the early signs of internal ...
New and Clear Definition of Nutraceuticals
New and Clear Definition of Nutraceuticals
Lack of clear information about nutraceuticals and their improper claiming of health benefits can .....
Indian Nutraceuticals Market Is Expected To Reach $6.1 Billion By 2020
Indian Nutraceuticals Market Is Expected To Reach $6.1 Billion By 2020
India accounts for 1.5 percent of the global nutraceuticals market, which is likely to increase due ...
Antioxidant Food Chart
Antioxidant Food Chart
Know the antioxidant value in foods and plan your daily menu with antioxidant rich foods to stay ......
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Color Blindness Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sanatogen Daily Calorie Requirements Indian Medical Journals Blood Pressure Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR