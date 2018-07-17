medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Nursing Notes: ICU Patient Survival Indicator

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2018 at 1:39 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nursing notes were found to provide value in predicting survival rates of intensive care unit (ICU) patients, revealed University of Waterloo scientists.
Nursing Notes: ICU Patient Survival Indicator
Nursing Notes: ICU Patient Survival Indicator

"The physiological information collected in those first 24 hours of a patient's ICU stay is really good at predicting 30-day mortality," said Joel Dubin, an associate professor in the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science and the School of Public Health and Health Systems. "But maybe we shouldn't just focus on the objective components of a patient's health status. It turns out that there is some added predictive value to including nursing notes as opposed to excluding them."

The researchers used the large publicly available intensive care unit (ICU) database, Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care III, containing patient data between 2001 and 2012. After some inclusion and exclusion criteria were considered, such as the need for at least one nursing note for a given patient, the dataset used in the analysis included details about more than 27,000 patients, as well as the nursing notes. The researchers applied an open-source sentiment analysis algorithm to extract adjectives in the text to establish whether it is a positive, neutral or negative statement. A multiple logistic regression model was then fit to the data to show a relationship between the measured sentiment and 30-day mortality while controlling for gender, type of ICU, and simplified acute physiology score.

There was also a clear difference between the patients with the most positive messages who experienced the highest survival rates and the patients with the most negative messages who experienced the lowest survival rates.

"Mortality is not the only outcome that nursing notes could potentially predict," said Dubin. "They might also be used to predict readmission, or recovery from infection while in the ICU."

The study, Sentiment in nursing notes as an indicator of out-of-hospital mortality in intensive care patients, co-authored by Dubin and his collaborators, Ian Waudby-Smith, Nam Tran, and Joon Lee, all of the University of Waterloo, was published recently in the journal PLOS ONE.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

FMRI, EEG may Identify ICU Patients With Severe Traumatic Brain Injuries

FMRI, EEG may Identify ICU Patients With Severe Traumatic Brain Injuries

Early detection of consciousness and brain function in the ICU could allow families to make more informed decisions about the care of loved ones.

In-Ear Device For ICU Patients That Filters Out Medical Alarms

In-Ear Device For ICU Patients That Filters Out Medical Alarms

A team of researchers created a device that removes the alarm sounds and still provide a way for clinicians to be alerted to necessary patient alarms.

New Tool Uses Behavioral Cues to Assess Pain in ICU Patients

New Tool Uses Behavioral Cues to Assess Pain in ICU Patients

Valid behavioral pain scales are necessary to ensure appropriate assessment of pain and to guide decisions for pain management in this vulnerable population.

ICU Patients Benefit from Wake Up and Breathe Program

ICU Patients Benefit from Wake Up and Breathe Program

Waking intensive care unit patients and having them breathe on their own can help reduce the use of sedation levels and also coma prevalence, find researchers.

Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)

Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)

Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW) affects critically ill patients on prolonged ICU stay, which is associated with significant morbidity and mortality.

Nursing Home Care

Nursing Home Care

Nursing Home Care was initiated with the noble intention of looking after people who needed constant care and medical attention in a safe and clean environment.

More News on:

Nursing Home Care Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Menstruation or period is the discharge of blood and mucus called menses from the uterus via the ...

 Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...