medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Nursing Home Residents Benefit from Exercise Program

by Iswarya on  March 21, 2019 at 3:26 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that older people living in nursing homes who take part in a daily, organized exercise program gain multiple benefits such as decreased falls risk and less frailty. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
Nursing Home Residents Benefit from Exercise Program
Nursing Home Residents Benefit from Exercise Program

Also, after the program, there was a lower prevalence of frailty and fewer deaths in the intervention group compared with the control group.

The intervention consisted of one-hour supervised group training sessions twice a week for a six-month period and involved individualized strength and balance exercises.

Walking recommendations were also individually tailored in duration and intensity.

"Further research is needed to ascertain whether those who engage in this kind of individualized program ultimately die with better function and lower dependency," the authors wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.

Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise

In a fitness program, music has a favourable impact on the energy, physical performance (psychophysiology), and emotions (psychology) of an individual. The tempo influences the rate of physical activity.

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Regular Exercise Can Burn Your Belly Fat: Here's How

Are you wondering how to lose belly fat faster? Don't worry, regular bicycle exercise for 12-week can significantly reduce visceral abdominal fat. So, make sure you include regular physical activity such as bicycling to your New Year resolution to ...

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Nursing Home Care

Nursing Home Care was initiated with the noble intention of looking after people who needed constant care and medical attention in a safe and clean environment.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Nursing Home Care Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller 

What's New on Medindia

Occupational Asthma

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive