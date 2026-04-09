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Nurses, Beware: Double Shifts Keep Cortisol High at Midnight

by Adeline Dorcas on Apr 9 2026 1:54 PM

Double shifts may disrupt natural cortisol rhythms, raising midnight stress levels and increasing the risk of fatigue, burnout, and long-term health issues in nurses.

Nurses, Beware: Double Shifts Keep Cortisol High at Midnight
Watch out! Double shifts might turn your night into a stress zone.
Overworking takes a toll. In nurses, double shifts can disrupt cortisol balance, raising midnight stress levels and contributing to burnout, fatigue, and sleep disruption.


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Cortisol Peaks at Sunrise and Drops by Midnight

Cortisol, known as the “stress hormone,” is highest in the early morning, helping you wake up and feel alert. Its levels then gradually decrease throughout the day, reaching their lowest point around midnight.


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Night Shift Stress: Cortisol Doubles in Overworked Nurses

New research found an approximately two-fold increase in salivary cortisol levels at midnight in nurses working double shifts compared with those working single shifts.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Nursing Open (1 Trusted Source
The Effect of Single and Double Shift Works on Salivary Cortisol Levels in Nurses

Go to source).


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How Double Shifts Affect Cortisol Levels in Rotating-Shift Nurses

The study included 52 female nurses, working in rotating shifts. The elevated salivary cortisol levels observed in double-shift workers at midnight suggest that prolonged work schedules are associated with alterations in normal cortisol patterns.

“Our findings indicate that extended shift schedules may be associated with alterations in the circadian pattern of cortisol, reflecting increased physiological strain in nurses working prolonged hours,” said corresponding author Fadime Ulupınar, RN, MSc, of Erzurum Technical University, in Turkey.

Reference:
  1. The Effect of Single and Double Shift Works on Salivary Cortisol Levels in Nurses - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/nop2.70495)


Source-Eurekalert
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

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Did You Know

Did You Know:
The stress hormone “cortisol” peaks in the morning and drops to its lowest level at midnight. #Cortisol #StressHormone #CircadianRhythm #medindia

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