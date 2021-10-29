About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Nurses as Parents Exemplify Association Between Poor Sleep and Daily Stress: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on October 29, 2021 at 9:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Nurses as Parents Exemplify Association Between Poor Sleep and Daily Stress: Study

Nurses who are parents are more susceptible than other groups to daily stress aggravated by sleep deprivation, revealed paper published in Journal of Sleep Research.

The consequences of the sleep-stressor link in nurses with children may affect their caregiving at home and on the job, where nurses represent the largest population of front-line health care workers.

Advertisement


"We were really interested in looking at how the sleep-stressor relationship is different for nurses who are parents and nurses who are not parents," said lead author Taylor Harris, doctoral student in counseling psychology at the University of Kansas. "We also wanted to look at how many children parents have further influences the relationship between sleep and stress in those working parents, because caregiving at work and at home can be particularly difficult — sometimes we don't always look at that intersection specifically in the most prominent health care profession, which is nursing."

Harris and her co-authors, Taylor F. D. Vigoureux and Soomi Lee of the University of South Florida, recruited 60 nurses — both parents and nonparents — and asked them to track their sleep and stress levels on smartphones for two weeks between May and September 2019.
Advertisement

"We had a background survey that was distributed during the informed-consent meetings including just very basic demographic and work characteristics — nurses were full-time inpatient workers, either on the day shift or night shift," Harris said. "Then, for 14 days, participants responded to these brief surveys on their smartphones. We had them answer questions upon waking and then three times daily in order for us to collect the data we needed. Sleep questions were included in the upon-waking survey, and the daily stressor questions were included in the three following surveys."

"We all kind of know that people who are parents have poorer overall sleep," Harris said. "That could be from the demands of having to take children to appointments, or in general to attend to needs outside of their own — that can be changing diapers, feeding, eating or worrying about children that are older and getting into college to worrying about how children progress from childhood to adulthood. People who are parents do tend to have that additional burden of having a harder time sleeping."

The study showed this is especially the case with nurses: Poorer-than-usual sleep quality was associated with more frequent and more severe stressors the following day for parent nurses with one child and two or more children, but not for nonparents. Further, the link between sleep quality and daily stressors became greater as the number of children at home increased.

"The most striking findings were when looking at nightly sleep quality and stressor frequency and then nightly sleep quality and stressor severity," Harris said. "We see how the participants who were parents had this stronger linkage between poor sleep and frequency and severity of stress, showing how for this population of nurses — all either day shift or night shift workers — being a parent really exacerbates that link." According to the American Nurses Association, stress is one of the "most impactful issues nurses face." The ANA reports this stress can worsen the health of nurses themselves and patient outcomes — as well as nurses' ability to stay in the profession and the financial health of organizations in the health care industry.

"For nurses, poor sleep can lead to not as much cognitive functioning the next day, as well as poor work performance with less of an ability to stay on task," Harris said. "Then that further transcends into all areas of life, both work and home, and even can hurt that caregiving role that is so important in that parent-child relationship."

The KU graduate student said health care businesses and organizations could work to lessen the stress of nursing and develop programs to improve the nurses' sleep, especially for nurses who also have children.

"Sometimes we don't think about the sleep-stressor link, and that can be really important in terms of intervention purposes for nurses who are parents, so that they can in turn be both better workers and better parents," Harris said. "Caregiving both at home and work is really difficult and being able to provide whatever type of intervention that would help nurses sleep better would then help lower those stressor frequencies and severity of stressors and, in turn, promote better cognitive performance at work and just better quality of life overall."

Harris plans to earn her doctorate within four to five years. This is her first lead authorship of a paper in a peer-reviewed academic journal.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< AI That Detects Fake News Developed: Study
Telemedicine Could Save India Around 5 Billion US Dollars An... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

Recommended Reading
Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems
Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems
Whether you have trouble sleeping or trouble staying asleep, it's important that you address the ......
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation ......
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this ......
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with ......
Insomnia
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due...
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and w...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerki...
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dre...
Sleep
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biolo...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal ......
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, ex...
Sleep Disturbances In Women
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pr...
Snoring
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these v...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close