medindia

Nuclear Stress Test Identifies Heart Attack Risk Among Diabetics

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nuclear stress test's abnormal results could mean increased risk of cardiac-related deaths among diabetic patients, according to a multi-center study published in the journal Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging.
Nuclear Stress Test Identifies Heart Attack Risk Among Diabetics
Nuclear Stress Test Identifies Heart Attack Risk Among Diabetics

Diabetes is a devastating worldwide pandemic and a major risk factor for coronary artery disease and heart attack. Accurate cardiac risk assessment of these patients is vital, as it helps guide appropriate and potentially lifesaving treatments.

Show Full Article

PET MPI has emerged in recent years as a promising diagnostic and risk assessment tool. The test uses radioisotopes and a special camera to show how well blood is flowing in the heart when it is under stress. Prior research backs the test's use in evaluating individuals with suspected or known coronary heart disease. However, less is known about its value among patients with diabetes.

In the largest study of its kind to date, investigators at four centers collected clinical data on stress tests for both diabetic and non-diabetic patients and then followed them to track the occurrence of adverse events like heart attacks. The study group consisted of 7,061 participants, including 1,966 people with diabetes.

The data showed that among diabetic patients an abnormal PET MPI was associated with increased risk of cardiac death in all important clinical subgroups based on age, gender, obesity, or those with prior revascularization procedures like angioplasty. Using the data, the researchers were able to more accurately assess the cardiac risk for a significant proportion of diabetic patients.

"The data from the stress test among diabetic patients actually allowed us to better risk-stratify people in greater than 39 percent of the cases," said study lead author Hicham Skali, M.D., M.Sc., from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. "Patients with diabetes remain at a significantly higher risk of cardiac death compared to patients without diabetes, and the data from a stress test helps us further stratify those at greatest risk."

The results suggest PET MPI could help select which vulnerable patients may need immediate treatment while sparing others from unnecessary procedures.

Among people without diabetes, the study findings echoed those of previous studies that showed men face a significantly higher risk of cardiac death than women. But that wasn't the case among diabetic patients.

"In patients without diabetes, being a woman confers a certain advantage in that their risk of death is much lower, regardless of their stress findings," Dr. Skali said. "However, when you look at patients with diabetes, men and women have relatively the same risk of cardiovascular death, and that risk increases with worsening findings on the PET stress test."

The data also revealed that, even when they had normal PET MPI results, people with diabetes had a similar rate of cardiac death to people without diabetes who were 10-15 years older, suggesting that younger diabetic patients may require additional tools for risk stratification.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Chest Pain Radioisotope Scan Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Palpitations And Arrhythmias Cardiac Catheterization Diabetes and Exercise Heart Attack Undescended Testicles Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting 

What's New on Medindia

Natural Looking Hair Made From Stem Cells

Diet During Jaundice

Women Who are Early Risers Have Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive