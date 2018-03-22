medindia
NSAID: Pain Medications Increase Risk of Heart Attack

by Hannah Joy on  March 22, 2018 at 12:25 PM Drug News
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) occurrence, reveals a new study.
NSAID: Pain Medications Increase Risk of Heart Attack

NSAIDs was associated with an 18 percent increased risk of atrial fibrillation, an irregular, often rapid heart rate in a study of middle-aged adults in Taiwan.

The findings are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Atrial Fibrillation affects approximately 0.5 percent of the general population, but more than 6% of the elderly population.

The new findings point to the importance of closely monitoring the adverse effects of NSAIDs on heart health, particularly among individuals at high risk.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are non-cortisone, non-addictive drugs that reduces pain and inflammation.

Based on the findings from this study, benefits and risks of NSAID use should be carefully evaluated when delivered in clinical practice," said senior author Dr. Hui-Ju Tsai, of the National Health Research Institutes, in Taiwan.



Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

COX - 2 Inhibitors

COX - 2 Inhibitors

What are COX-2 Inhibitors? Why are they safer compared to NSAIDs and which conditions are best treated by these drugs. Learn more about COX-2 inhibitors.

Are Your Painkiller Drug Combinations Safe for Your Heart?

Are Your Painkiller Drug Combinations Safe for Your Heart?

Increased cardiovascular risk were observed in drugs combinations such celecoxib with mefenamic acid when compared to celecoxib with diclofenac, ibuprofen, or naproxen finds a new study.

Using Antidepressants and Common Painkillers Together can Cause Bleeding in Patients

Using Antidepressants and Common Painkillers Together can Cause Bleeding in Patients

The combined use of antidepressants and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) was associated with a substantially increased bleeding risk.

Regular Use of NSAIDs May Increase the Risk of Cancer-Related Deaths in Women

Regular Use of NSAIDs May Increase the Risk of Cancer-Related Deaths in Women

Using Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) regularly may increase the risk of cancer-related death in women, reveals study.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

