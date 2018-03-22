NSAID: Pain Medications Increase Risk of Heart Attack

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) occurrence, reveals a new study.

NSAIDs was associated with an 18 percent increased risk of atrial fibrillation, an irregular, often rapid heart rate in a study of middle-aged adults in Taiwan.



‘NSAIDs are prescribed to resolve inflammation, and the benefits and risks need to be advised carefully.’ The findings are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.







The new findings point to the importance of closely monitoring the adverse effects of NSAIDs on heart health, particularly among individuals at high risk.



Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are non-cortisone, non-addictive drugs that reduces pain and inflammation.



Based on the findings from this study, benefits and risks of NSAID use should be carefully evaluated when delivered in clinical practice," said senior author Dr. Hui-Ju Tsai, of the National Health Research Institutes, in Taiwan.







