medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

Now You Can Put Plasters to Your Mouth Ulcers

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 25, 2018 at 1:35 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Plasters for mouth ulcers have been developed by experts at the University of Sheffield. The research team created these plasters using special polymers which are able to stick to moist surfaces.
Now You Can Put Plasters to Your Mouth Ulcers
Now You Can Put Plasters to Your Mouth Ulcers

The patch successfully administers steroids directly to oral ulcers or lesions while simultaneously creating a protective barrier around the affected area, accelerating the healing process.

The novel plaster is a breakthrough therapy for the treatment of mucosal conditions such as oral lichen planus (OLP) and recurrent aphthous stomatitis (RAS), which are diseases that cause painful lesions and affect 1-2 per cent of the population.

Until now, ulcers and lesions inside the mouth have been treated using either creams or mouthwashes, which are used in the whole mouth rather than targeting the specific area, making them less effective. However, the biodegradable Rivelin patch, has a long adhesion time and a high flexibility which conforms to the surface inside the mouth.

Dr Craig Murdoch, Reader in Oral Bioscience School of Clinical Dentistry and lead author of the research, said: "Chronic inflammatory conditions such as OLP and RAS, which cause erosive and painful oral lesions, have a considerable impact on quality of life.

"Current treatments consist of using steroids in the form of mouthwashes, creams or ointments, but these are often ineffective due to inadequate drug contact times with the lesion.

"The patch acts like a plaster inside your mouth, which means it is very effective at directly targeting the specific area as well as forming a protective barrier.

"Patients who have tried the patch found it to be very comfortable to wear and they were really pleased with the length of adhesion which makes it particularly effective and efficient."

Jens Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at Dermtreat A/S, added: "Collaboration with the University of Sheffield has undoubtedly accelerated the translation of our intellectual property towards clinical use. Our company are very confident that we will soon gain regulatory approval for the first adhesive drug delivery technology to address pressing clinical needs in oral medicine.

"We look forward to continuing this collaboration, which will be increasingly directed at finding new clinical applications for muco-adhesive patches."

Dermtreat A/S was recently awarded $17.7 million from the venture capital firm Sofinnova. The funding will take the patches into phase two clinical trials, which will run at several sites in both the US and the UK - including at the Charles Clifford Dental Hospital in Sheffield. In addition, Dermtreat are funding further research at the Dental School to develop the next generation of patches that contain other useful drugs.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Mouth Ulcers

Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcer or a sore in the mouth is breakage of the mucosal layer in the mouth. Local traumatic injury can cause mouth ulcers.

Oral Cancer

Oral Cancer

Oral cancer is a cancer that develops in any part of the mouth. It is more common in men over 40.

Dental / Tooth Extraction

Dental / Tooth Extraction

Dental or tooth extraction is an out-patient surgical procedure that involves the removal of an irreparable tooth under local or general anesthesia.

Dental Anesthesia

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Mouth Ulcers 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...