Novel Way to Predict Mortality in Elderly Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 12, 2019 at 10:13 AM Research News
A new method to assess the age of patients' immune systems, thus predicting mortality in older adults has been developed.
Novel Way to Predict Mortality in Elderly Developed

According to researchers from the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion), the immune age is a kind of biological clock that will help identify an early weakening of the immune system.

The new model will help devise preventive measures to reduce disease and mortality, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the study, Technion scientists, along with a team from the Stanford University in California, were able to quantify the changes in the immune system that happen over the years.

In nine years, they characterised the immune systems of 135 healthy people of different ages once a year and built a model that quantifies these changes in a specific person.

The data enabled the researchers to quantify the immune age in an index called "IMM-AGE score", which provides information that the chronological age cannot tell.

Using the new method, the team quantified the immunisation age of more than 2,000 elders.

With an increase in inflammatory processes, the human body undergoes slow and constant functional weakening of the immune system.

Ageing of the immune system has devastating consequences, including an inability to cope with infections and an increased risk of chronic diseases such as cancer.

The quantification of the immune system's ageing is a complex challenge that requires multidimensional monitoring over time.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.

Key Part of Body's Immune System Identified

Scientists have discovered the master switch in body's immune system. The discovery of the molecular pathway regulated by a tiny molecule - known as microRNA-142 - is a major advance in the understanding of the immune system.

Fungus Aspergillus Fumigates Cripples Immune System

Research team from the University of Jena clarifies the mechanism of gliotoxin, a mycotoxin from the fungus Aspergillus fumigates.

New Therapy That Stops Cancer from Recruiting Immune System Discovered

A potential therapy that can disrupt the recruitment and abnormal function of myeloid cells in laboratory mice discovered.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

