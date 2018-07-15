medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Novel Way to Boost Colorectal Cancer Screening

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 15, 2018 at 10:04 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Colorectal cancer screening tests mailed to patients insured by Medicaid increased screening rates for this population, observe researchers at the University of North Carolina Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Novel Way to Boost Colorectal Cancer Screening
Novel Way to Boost Colorectal Cancer Screening

In collaboration with the Mecklenburg County Health Department in Charlotte, researchers with UNC Lineberger's Carolina Cancer Screening Initiative examined the impact of targeted outreach to more than 2,100 people insured by Medicaid who were not up-to-date with colorectal cancer screening. The project resulted in a nearly 9 percentage point percent increase in screening rates for patients who received a screening kit in the mail compared with patients who just received a reminder, and it demonstrated that their method could serve as a model to improve screening on a larger scale. The findings were published in the journal Cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 97,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States this year, and it will result in approximately 50,600 deaths. It is third most common type of cancer in the United States, and the second leading cause of cancer death.

While colorectal cancer screening has proven effective in reducing cancer deaths, researchers report too few people are getting screened. Current guidelines from ACS recommend regular screening with either a high-sensitivity stool-based test or a structural (visual) exam for average-risk people aged 45 years and older, and that all positive results should be followed with colonoscopy. Despite these recommendation, studies have identified notable gaps in screening rates, including by race, geographic region and other socioeconomic factors. Among patients who are insured, people with Medicaid have the lowest rates of colorectal cancer testing.

"There has been a national push to increase colorectal cancer screening rates since colorectal cancer is a preventable disease, but screening rates are only about 63 percent, and low-income, and otherwise vulnerable populations, tend to be screened at even lower rates," said the study's first author UNC Lineberger's Alison Brenner, PhD, MPH, research assistant professor in the UNC School of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine.

For the project, researchers either mailed reminders about colorectal cancer screening and instructions on how to arrange one with the health department, or reminders plus a fecal immunochemical test, or FIT kit, which can detect blood in the stool - a symptom of colon cancer. The patient completes the test at home and returns it to a provider for analysis. Patients who have a positive FIT kit result will be scheduled for a colonoscopy.

The UNC Lineberger researchers worked with the Mecklenburg County Health Department staff, who coordinated the reminders and mailings and ran the test analyses. They also partnered with Medicaid care coordinators to provide patient navigation support to patients who had abnormal test results and required a colonoscopy.

Twenty-one percent of patients who received FIT kits in the mail completed the screening test, compared with 12 percent of patients who just received a reminder. Eighteen people who completed FIT tests had abnormal results, and 15 of those people were eligible for a colonoscopy. Of the 10 who completed the colonoscopy, one patient had an abnormal result.

"Preventive care amongst vulnerable populations rarely rises to the top of the mental queue of things that need to get done," Brenner said. "In North Carolina, many Medicaid recipients are on disability. Making something like colorectal cancer screening as simple and seamless as possible is really important. If it's right in front of someone, it's more likely to get done, even if there are simple barriers in place."

Brenner said the study shows the potential to harness resources like the county health department for health prevention services.

"This collaborative and pragmatic quality improvement effort demonstrates the feasibility, acceptability, and efficiency of using existing health services resources and infrastructure, including Medicaid-based navigation to colonoscopy to deliver timely cancer screening services to low income populations," said UNC Lineberger's Stephanie Wheeler, PhD, MPH, associate professor in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the study's senior author.

She said researchers plan to move forward to study whether they can implement their approach on a larger scale, and to understand all of the cost implications.

"This is looking at expanding the medical neighborhood - to harness community resources to target patients and in this case, insured patients, who are maybe not getting this from a primary health care organization, and how to increase screening rates in these types of vulnerable populations," Brenner said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Importance of Health Screening Tests

Importance of Health Screening Tests

Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher quality of life.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Importance of Health Screening Tests Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Menstruation or period is the discharge of blood and mucus called menses from the uterus via the ...

 Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...