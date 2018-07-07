medindia
Novel Vaccine Candidates for Malaria: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 7, 2018 at 4:48 PM
Higher levels of Plasmodium falciparum antibodies are found to be protective against severe malaria in children living in Papua New Guinea, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Infection and Immunity.
Children who have higher levels of antibodies to a specific short amino acid sequence in the malaria parasite, P. falciparum, have much lower rates of clinical and severe malaria. This amino acid sequence, an antigen, is similar among P. falciparum strains elsewhere in the world, suggesting that this antigen would make a good target for a malaria vaccine.

This work shows that people who lack immunity to the malaria parasite are more likely to experience malaria symptoms. These people could be identified by their relative lack of antibodies to this antigen, said corresponding author Alyssa Barry, BSc (Hons), Ph.D., Associate Professor, and a group leader within the Population Health and Immunity Division, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Melbourne, Australia.

That amino acid sequence, known among scientists as the ICAM1 binding motif, is critical to the virulence of the malaria parasite because it can bind to the tiniest blood vessels in the brain, known as the microvasculature. There the parasite remains hidden from the host's immune system, causing a severe case of cerebral malaria by blocking the blood vessels and causing inflammation. The ICAM1-binding motif can vary slightly in sequence and still bind tightly, and it is a strong candidate for a vaccine target.

In the study, the investigators measured antibody responses to the ICAM1-binding motif. The subjects of this study were 187 children ages 1-3, from Papua New Guinea. Once the measurements were taken, the investigators followed the children for 16 months to determine the incidence of malaria over time.

Antibody responses to the ICAM1-binding motif were associated with 37 percent less risk of high-density clinical malaria during follow-up. (A high density of the parasite in an infection is necessary, but not sufficient to cause a severe case of malaria.) Children who had severe cases of malaria during follow-up showed significantly lower levels of antibody to those sequences.

Globally, more than 200 million cases of malaria occur annually, and the disease kills an estimated 400,000 annually, according to the report. Children are hardest hit.

Source: Eurekalert
Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

New Blood Test to Measure Antibodies Against Malaria Developed

New Blood Test to Measure Antibodies Against Malaria Developed

A promising new tool to measure antibodies against malaria using a small amount of blood has been developed by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGLOBAL). The test assesses natural and vaccine-induced responses to malaria ...

Amino Acid Helps Prevent Low-birth Weight Caused by Malaria

Amino Acid Helps Prevent Low-birth Weight Caused by Malaria

Low-birth weight caused by malaria during pregnancy can be avoided by L-Arginine supplementation. L-arginine is an amino acid that improves blood flow and circulation and that humans get from their diet, including eggs, meat and dairy.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

