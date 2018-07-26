medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Novel Treatment for Spinal Cord Injury Identified

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 26, 2018 at 10:52 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel enzyme that can be given through intravenous injection for the treatment of spinal cord injury has been identified by a research team at the American Friends of Tel Aviv University.
Novel Treatment for Spinal Cord Injury Identified
Novel Treatment for Spinal Cord Injury Identified

The enzyme, when given just hours after an accident has the potential to inflammation and scarring that leads to neural death.

"Primary mechanical damage to spinal cord tissue kills a certain amount of neuronal cells. But there's secondary damage due to the release of excess glutamates, which are responsible for additional functional disability," Dr. Goldshmit says. "The main idea is to reduce the secondary damage as soon as possible, to block the body's natural reaction to spinal cord trauma. This is the role of the enzyme injection we devised."

"When this new treatment will be available to paramedics, the consequences of injuries could be dramatically reduced," Dr. Ruban says.

"Don't wait to diagnose"
Dr. Ruban worked with the late Prof. Vivian I. Teichberg of the Weizmann Institute of Science to develop the "blood glutamate scavenging approach," a treatment based on controlling the levels of glutamate, the most abundant free amino acid in the central nervous system. Glutamate accounts for approximately 60 percent of total neurotransmitter activity in the brain. Dr. Ruban's research has shown the positive effect of the blood glutamate treatment in models of glioblastoma, ALS and others.

"Our takeaway is, 'Don't wait to diagnose it, treat it,'" Dr. Ruban says. "It's similar to aspirin, which can rescue a cardiac patient from irreversible damage if taken within the first few hours of a heart attack. We suggest administering the injection even in cases of uncertain diagnosis. There's no side effect to the injection, but it might just mitigate secondary damage and dramatically improve the quality of a person's life."

According to the research, neurotrauma produces the immediate elevation of extracellular glutamate levels, which leads to inflammation, scar formation and, consequentially, neuronal death.

"Our new treatment aims to lower levels of glutamate, which is released in toxic quantities after trauma, by intravenous administration of blood glutamate scavengers (BGS), such as recombinant enzyme glutamate-oxaloacetate transaminase (rGOT1) and its co-substrate," Dr. Ruban says.

"If we manage to reduce the amount of glutamate that is released initially, we can moderate the inflammation and scarring, thereby moderating the damage to the tissue and enabling neuronal cells to survive," Dr. Goldshmit adds.

Initial success in mouse models
The research team studied the neuroprotective effect of the blood glutamate scavengers in mouse models of spinal cord injury. After receiving the treatment for five consecutive days, the mice significantly recovered from the injury.

"The treatment increased the survival of neurons at the lesion site and enabled axonal regeneration into the injury site, which resulted in significant functional recovery compared with the untreated mice," Dr. Ruban concludes. "This indicates that drug intervention with blood glutamate scavengers following spinal cord injury may be neuroprotective and may create a regenerative environment."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function.

Autonomic Dysreflexia

Autonomic Dysreflexia

Autonomic dysreflexia is a condition that occurs in patients with spinal cord injuries especially in the T5 and T6 levels. This condition is characterized by hyper activity of the autonomic nervous system.

Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation

Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation

Spinal Injury refers to damage to spinal cord that runs below the brain through the back. Injury to spinal cord is a severe injury as the damage is irreversible and it can be life threatening.

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due to a brain lesion on the opposite side. It may be congenital (cerebral palsy) or acquired later in life due to illness.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Cauda Equina Syndrome

Cauda Equina Syndrome

Cauda equina syndrome is a serious condition that occurs due to the compression of the nerves and nerve roots at the lower end of the spinal cord.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Athletes Foot Spondylolisthesis Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation Autonomic Dysreflexia Spinal Cord Injury Discectomy Cauda Equina Syndrome Hemiplegia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 Shared Psychosis Disorder

Shared Psychosis Disorder

Shared psychosis or 'folie à deux' is a rare mental illness where an otherwise normal person ...

 Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival hyperplasia is an excessive growth of the gum tissue. Gingival enlargement or gum disease ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...