Novel Treatment Approach Can Overcome Resistance in Fatal Brain Cancer

by Iswarya on  August 28, 2018 at 4:32 PM Cancer News
Adding additional inhibitor to therapies that can block the tumor's access to blood vessels could be the key to improve those treatments overcome resistance in glioblastoma (brain cancer), reports a new mice study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Drugs that target the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a signaling protein that stimulates the formation of blood vessels are available but have yet to show an overall survival benefit in many malignant cancers.

Now researchers have shown the key may lie in adding an additional inhibitor that blocks the platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), which regulates cell growth and division.

The study not only identifies PDGF as a combination target for anti-VEGF therapies, but it also shows that pairing makes tumors more sensitive to anti-VEGF therapies in mice. 

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be almost 24,000 diagnoses of malignant glioblastoma in the United States in 2018. It is the most common and most aggressive primary brain tumor, and patients have a median survival of about 14 months. One treatment approach involves targeting VEGF most commonly with the drug bevacizumab, with the idea being that cutting the tumor's access to blood vessels will cut off its supply of oxygen and nutrients it needs to survive.

A team led by senior author Yi Fan, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Radiation Oncology at Penn, analyzed human glioblastoma specimens and found VEGF receptor expression was reduced in tumor-associated endothelial cells - the cells that line the interior surface of the blood vessels. In other words, the tumors are transforming the endothelial cells to make these cells resistant to anti-VEGF therapies. That's where the second inhibitor comes in. Researchers identified a PDGF pathway to knock out called PDGF/NF-κB/Snail. Blocking that pathway prevented the tumor endothelial cells from transforming, leaving cancer-vulnerable.

"This could be the key to solving the biggest problem in the field of anti-vascular cancer therapies," Fan said. "Tumors are highly resistant to anti-VEGF therapies alone, but our study shows the flaw is in the current treatment, not the concept itself."

Tianrun Liu, MD, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in Fan's lab, is the study's lead author.

Since drugs already exist that can target both pathways, researchers put the combination to the test and showed that blocking both VEGF and PDGF improved overall survival in mice.

"These findings point the way toward the next generation of anti-VEGF therapies, opening the door to version 2.0," Fan said.

Fan noted that further research is needed to evaluate this combination in humans, as well as to look for other potential targets.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre used mouse models to suppress glioblastoma tumor growth by blocking TRF1 telomere protein.

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Study shows the distribution of a DNA defect in the glioblastoma genome and its relationship with patient survival.

Combination of Drugs may Improve Survival in Brain Cancer

Combination of Drugs may Improve Survival in Brain Cancer

Combined therapy of chemotherapy with hydroxyurea may significantly improve treatment for deadly brain tumor glioblastoma.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

