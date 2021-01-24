Novel Topical Cream Developed For Psoriasis Treatment

Psoriasis is characterized by red patches and plaques and in some patients it is also associated with co-morbid conditions like arthritis, obesity, diabetes, increased cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases or depression. These psoriasis lesions are seen on the face and scalp, additionally they are also present on other parts of the body. They can cause physical discomfort and psychosocial trauma due to their appearance defects.Psoriasis vulgaris which is characterized by plaques account for 90 percent of patients with psoriasis. Less than 5 percent of the cases are of other varieties including erythrodermic psoriasis, arthritic psoriasis, and pustular psoriasis. For mild to moderate plaque psoriasis, the most common treatment is corticosteroids and vitamin D3 analogs.Long term use of topical steroids is associated with various side-effects like skin atrophy (decrease in size of cells), hypo- or hyper-pigmentation, telangiectasia (dilation of small blood vessels on the skin or mucus membrane), and skin infections. Use of vitamin D3 analogs needs the monitoring of the calcium and phosphate metabolism.The side effects of these drugs are significant and there is a need for topical and systemic treatments.The researchers have reported that a novel non-steroid topical drug benvitimod is safe and effective for treating plaque psoriasis.Professor Zhang said,In this study, six hundred and eighty-six adult patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis were included and they were randomized to receive either 0.005% calcipotriol ointment—a standard treatment for plaque psoriasis or 1% benvitimod cream or a placebo. The treatment duration was 12 weeks after which the efficacy of benvitimod was assessed.The patients were assessed by using the PASI score (psoriasis area and severity index) which measures the severity of psoriatic lesions.However, only 38.5 percent and 13.9 percent patients receiving calcipotriol ointment and placebo, respectively showed reduction in psoriasis size and severity.Benvitimod cream was well tolerated and the most common side effects were only mild irritation and itching at the site of application. These symptoms resolved spontaneously in most patients. No serious side-effects were observed.Prof. Zhang said,Source: Medindia