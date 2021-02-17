Novel Therapy Improves Diabetes Treatment

DNA methylation can effectively silence genes of progenitor cells (early descendants of stem cells) and thereby the ability for the pancreas to generate the insulin producing β-cells. By using the mouse model, the researchers found that the DNA methylation content of two key developmental genes Ngn3 and Sox 11 were diminished, effectively making them dormant.However, by a process called demethylation, the progenitor cells can be reawakened thereby restoring their capacity to become new insulin producing beta cells paving the way towards improved treatments for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.Professor El-Osta said,The current therapy focuses on replacing the damaged β-cell mass in diabetic patients consists of whole pancreas or islets transplantation. Although effective, these therapies face the shortage of organ donors together with the associated side effects of immunosuppressive drugs.In diabetic patients the current research focuses on the replacement of the lost β-cells by several approaches and cell sources. However, in order to exploit the potential of these regenerative approaches there is a need to understand how tissue and cellular processes are controlled during development. Co-first author Dr Keith Al-Hasani added,Source: Medindia