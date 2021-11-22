Novel Therapeutics for Diabetes

Advertisement

Among various metabolic diseases in the US, type 2 diabetes is the most common. It affects nearly 34 million people that are one out of every 10 inhabitants of the US as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The present study reports that diabetes with insulin resistance has a lot to do with senescent cells in the body's fat. Hence, clearing away those senescent cells may help stop diabetic behavior in obese mice and thus set a game-changing treatment for diabetes.The study tested the efficacy of a combination of experimental drugs,(donated by individuals with obesity who were known to have metabolic troubles).It was found that after treatment with dasatinib and quercetin, thesays Ming Xu, assistant professor in the UConn Center on Aging and the Department of Genetics and Genome Sciences at UConn Health, led the research.Source: Medindia