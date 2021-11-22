About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Novel Therapeutics for Diabetes

by Karishma Abhishek on November 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Novel Therapeutics for Diabetes

Diabetes might be alleviated by eliminating old, dysfunctional cells in human fat as per a study at the University of Connecticut, published in the issue of Cell Metabolism.

The finding may lead to new treatments for Type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The body cells continually wear off older aging cells and renew themselves with newer ones.

Advertisement


However, the process sometimes goes awry and the damaged cells (called senescent cells) tend to linger. The influence of bad cells also alters the neighboring cells, thereby resulting in metabolic problems.

Among various metabolic diseases in the US, type 2 diabetes is the most common. It affects nearly 34 million people that are one out of every 10 inhabitants of the US as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Advertisement

Potential Drugs to Delete Damaged Cells

The present study reports that diabetes with insulin resistance has a lot to do with senescent cells in the body's fat. Hence, clearing away those senescent cells may help stop diabetic behavior in obese mice and thus set a game-changing treatment for diabetes.

The study tested the efficacy of a combination of experimental drugs, dasatinib and quercetin in analyzing its potential to kill the senescent cells from cultures of human fat tissue (donated by individuals with obesity who were known to have metabolic troubles).

It was found that after treatment with dasatinib and quercetin, the harmful effects of the fat tissue were almost eliminated.

"These drugs can make human fat healthy, and that could be great. The results were very impressive and cleared the route for potential clinical trials. Although these preclinical results were very promising, large scale clinical trials are absolutely critical to examine the efficacy and safety of these drugs in humans before clinical use," says Ming Xu, assistant professor in the UConn Center on Aging and the Department of Genetics and Genome Sciences at UConn Health, led the research.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Effect of Multiple Concussions on Teens’ Brain

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Recent Approaches in Hypertension and Diabetes
Recent Approaches in Hypertension and Diabetes
Hypertension is defined as blood pressure is greater than equal to 140/90 mm Hg. Diabetes mellitus ....
Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has ......
Monogenic Forms of Diabetes
Monogenic Forms of Diabetes
The most common types of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2 are polygenic meaning developing from multiple ...
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close