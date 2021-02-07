Novel Surgical Technique for Heart Attacks

‘New surgical technique, SurCOP heals the complications arising from heart attacks better.’

Researchers from The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University and Capital Medical University in China worked on ventricular septum rupture (VSR) due to MI accompanied by life-threatening fluctuations in blood pressure, or hemodynamic instability (HI).A study published in Chinese Medical Journal reportsDr. Chao Liu (first author of the study) says, "We aimed to present a novel surgical repair technique that can be safely, feasibly, and effectively used in hemodynamically unstable patients with VSR in the acute phase" .. This is an upgraded version of the conventionally used surgical method where only a simple patch is used.The doctors then tested the improved technique on nine consenting patients with VSR-HI-MI and compared the outcomes to 54 others.The results show that the procedure had an impressive 100% success rate. SurCOP achieved a promising 77.8% survival rate when a median follow-up time of 187 days were considered. None of the patients who underwent SurCOP developed VSR after the surgery.SurCOP technique is a safe, easy-to-manipulate, and effective method that tackles the clinical problems posed by VSR-HI-MI.We hope that we can receive feedback from surgeons who will attempt performing this alternative therapeutic technique and work together to improve the prognosis of patients with VSR.Source: Medindia