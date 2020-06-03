medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Novel Stem Cells can Generate New Bone

by Iswarya on  March 6, 2020 at 2:12 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel population of stem cells with the ability to create new bone has been discovered by a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Stem Cells.
Novel Stem Cells can Generate New Bone
Novel Stem Cells can Generate New Bone

The lead investigator Dr. Ivo Kalajzic, professor of reconstructive sciences, postdoctoral fellows Dr. Sierra Root and Dr. Natalie Wee, and collaborators at Harvard, Maine Medical Research Center, and the University of Auckland present a new population of cells that reside along the vascular channels that stretch across the bone and connect the inner and outer parts of the bone.

Show Full Article


"These cells likely regulate bone formation or participate in bone mass maintenance and repair," said Kalajzic.

Stem cells for bone have long been thought to be present within the bone marrow and the outer surface of the bone, serving as reserve cells that constantly generate new bone or participate in bone repair. Recent studies have described the existence of a network of vascular channels that helped distribute blood cells out of the bone marrow, but no research has proved the existence of cells within these channels that have the ability to form new bones.

In this study, Kalajzic and his team are the first to report the existence of these progenitor cells within the cortical bone that can generate new bone-forming cells - osteoblasts - that can be used to help remodel a bone.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers observed the stem cells within an ex vivo bone transplantation model. These cells migrated out of the transplant and began to reconstruct the bone marrow cavity and form new bone.

While this study shows there is a population of cells that can help aid bone formation, more research needs to be done to determine the cells' potential to regulate bone formation and resorption.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Cardiac stem cells repair injured heart tissues in an unexpected way. An acute innate immune response generated by direct injection of stem cells into the heart significantly improves the healing process.

Why Does Your Body Reject Your Own Stem Cells?

Scientists discover why lab generated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from patient's own adult cells such as skin cells get rejected by the immune cells when the stem cells are transplanted back into the same patient.

Stem Cells Could Soon Create Transplant Arteries

Stem cells could be used for creating transplant arteries very soon. These transplants will replace damaged or diseased arteries and help save the lives of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemias.

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsBone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineStem CellsStem Cell Therapy

What's New on Medindia

Bigger Brains: Daily Exercise can Prevent Your Brain From Shrinking as You Age

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive