Novel Self-Assessing App for Back Pain Just as Effective as Traditional Method

New phone app can aid patients in assessing their own back pain as effectively as current paper methods, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.
Novel Self-Assessing App for Back Pain Just as Effective as Traditional Method

The study demonstrates that digital versions of established measurements for assessing back pain are just as reliable and responsive, opening the possibility for their use by patients for routine measurements and clinical trials.

  • Study lends weight to argument for using mobile apps for routine measurements and clinical trials
  • Digital versions of existing assessments would be cheaper, greener and improve patient experience
  • Validating the effectiveness of health apps could be the first step to a learning health service
  • Study by University of Warwick supports the call by the Royal College of Physicians for greater use of already available technology in healthcare
The researchers see this study as a necessary first step in the greater use of digital media in clinical settings, in light of recent calls for greater use of such technology by healthcare providers.

For health issues that can't be readily measured, such as pain and depression, clinicians will often use self-assessment to monitor change. In most cases, this will take the form of a paper-based assessment. These go through very thorough validation exercises to ensure that they measure what they intend to robustly and accurately.

The researchers created mobile app versions of the most commonly-used measures in back pain trials: the Roland Morris Disability Questionnaire (RMDQ), visual analogue scale (VAS) of pain intensity, and numerical rating scale (NRS). These were developed with support from the University of Warwick Higher Education Innovation Fund with the aim of being used in clinical trials and for routine clinical measurements.

Back pain is the number one cause of disability globally, affecting up to 84% of people at some point in their lives. It is estimated that it costs the UK economy billions of pounds each year.

Lead author Dr. Robert Froud from the University of Warwick Clinical Trials Unit said: "We have taken existing outcome measures and shown that they can be migrated to digital media and used in that format just as effectively as their paper-based versions. Our intention is to develop technology that allows people to securely complete these kinds of assessments on their own phones and tablets in a way that is safe, secure and accurate. "If you can accurately monitor in clinical practice what's happening to patients' health, then analytically there is a lot that could be done with the data that will benefit patients. For example, we may be able to detect that particular treatment approaches are working better for certain types of people. We hear a lot about machine learning, but a learning healthcare system is perhaps next.

"The implications are quite big because we can aim to scale up. It opens up the potential for the development of new instruments and dynamic instruments that adapt to the answers that a user gives. The potential of using digital technology in healthcare settings is quite extraordinary, but you can't do any of that without first having assessments that work robustly and well."

Reliability and responsiveness were used as factors to determine whether their apps were measuring in the way that they should be. Reliability refers to the result of the measure not changing when nothing has changed, while responsiveness refers to a change in the result when a measurable factor has changed.

The researchers divided participants in the study into groups depending on whether they had recorded a change in their pain. People who had received treatment for their condition and improved tested the responsiveness of the apps. Those with chronic pain, and less likely to improve, tested the apps for reliability.

Digital tests have a number of advantages over paper-based versions, including their low cost, lower carbon footprint, better information security and improving the participant's experience.

Earlier this month, a new report from the Royal College of Physicians, Outpatients: The future - Adding value through sustainability, called for greater use of already available technology in healthcare.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Back Pain

Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.

Top 10 Tips to Alleviate Back Pain When Driving

Back pain while driving can be avoided by simple tips. Correct posture, seat arrangement and exercise can prevent back ache and maintain spinal curvature.

Back Injuries

Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.

Back Sprain

Back sprain indicates a painful condition caused due to excessive stretching of a muscle or ligament of the back. It results in severe pain and may restrict normal body movements.

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Increasing weight of school bags can cause back pain in kids. Types of backpacks for school, carrying the right books and coordinated efforts between parents and school can help solve the problem.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causing any injury.

Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash

Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden acceleration of the vertebrae in the cervical spine.

