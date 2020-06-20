Novel Radioisotope Therapy may Provide Favorable Prognosis in Kids with High-risk Neuroblastoma

"Up to 50% of the children in the high-risk group do not respond to available treatment options. Even if they do, many of the affected children have a relapse following treatment," says the corresponding author of the study Seigo Kinuya. "Given that fewer than 50% of children survive five years following diagnosis, our goal was to investigate new treatment avenues for children with high-risk neuroblastoma."To achieve their goal, the researchers turned to 131I-MIBG, which is a radiation-emitting form of MIBG. MIBG is structurally similar to norepinephrine, a hormone produced by nerve tissues, and thus enriches in those tissues. Although it has been available since 1986, it was not until recently that a high-dose of 131I-MIBG has found regular use in clinical settings. The researchers therefore retrospectively investigated 20 patients with refractory or relapsed high-risk neuroblastoma who were treated with high-dose 131I-MIBG at Kanazawa University Hospital to analyze the efficacy of the drug as well as the outcome of the patients within a 5-year period.The researchers found that in the 19 patients with complete follow-up data, the so-called event-free survival rate, which describes the time after treatment that the patient remained free of complications, was 42% at 1 year and 16% at five years. The overall survival, which describes the time that patients diagnosed with the disease are still alive, was 58% at one year and 42% at five years.Intriguingly, the researchers found that patients had a significantly higher likelihood of survival if they underwent 131I-MIBG therapy in less than three years following diagnosis, had no pain, had a tumor that did not increase hormone synthesis upon a 131I-MIBG treatment, or had a Curie score < 16 before 131I-MIBG therapy, which is a diagnostic scoring system used to measure the extent of neuroblastoma. Although all patients showed signs of hematological side effects, such as decreases in blood cell counts requiring transfusions or stem cell transplantation, non-hematological side effects were present in only one patient, who complained of anorexia and nausea."These are striking results that show that high-dose 131I-MIBG therapy could provide favorable prognosis in certain high-risk neuroblastoma patients," says Kinuya. "Our findings could provide the foundation for a new treatment option for neuroblastoma."Source: Eurekalert