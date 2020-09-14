Novel Portable MRI at Bedside Feasible for Stoke Detection

‘Breakthrough portable bedside MRI for neuroimaging in ICU settings can safely detect patients with brain injury. ’

Traditional MRI that requires patient transport could endanger patient safety due to the magnetic fields and potentially compromise monitoring equipment, endanger venous access, and risk endotracheal tube displacement. A portable, bedside system reduces those challenges, reports the research team.Rosen, director of the Low Field MRI and Hyperpolarized Media Lab and co-Director of the Center for Machine Learning at the Athinoula says, "This is an enabling approach to bring non-invasive neuroimaging with the soft-tissue contrast and all of those things neurologists have been relying on for years to environments where it would not be possible otherwise."The novel device may hold promise for portable neurological injury assessment in other scenarios, including the emergency department, mobile stroke units, and resource-limited environments.Source: Medindia