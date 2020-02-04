Novel Non-invasive Way can Predict Brain Pressure

New non-invasive way can predict intracranial pressure (ICP) with the help of the brain's natural resonance frequency (NRF), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.



The only way to accurately measure the pressure inside the skull is to insert a catheter or sensor inside. However, this is invasive, and techniques with less risk are desired. Intracranial pressure (ICP) needs to be correctly accounted for in a variety of medical situations including neurosurgery, neurology and emergency medicine.

‘The natural resonance frequency of the brain is only dependent on the intracranial pressure value. ’





There are many factors that modulate the ICP value, such as the respiratory rhythm, which changes as much as 55% with inhalation and exhalation. The pressure inside the chest affects the pressure inside the vessels taking blood up to the brain which then affects the ICP.



There was a strong correlation (R =0.99999) between the ICP value and NRF of the brain, which means that ICP can be predicted from the NRF. More data needs to be collected for high ICP values and small brain weights.



All experiments were conducted in accordance with relevant guidelines, regulations, and informed consent.



The NRF is what frequencies an object will vibrate at when a force is applied.