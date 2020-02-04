by Iswarya on  April 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Non-invasive Way can Predict Brain Pressure
New non-invasive way can predict intracranial pressure (ICP) with the help of the brain's natural resonance frequency (NRF), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The only way to accurately measure the pressure inside the skull is to insert a catheter or sensor inside. However, this is invasive, and techniques with less risk are desired. Intracranial pressure (ICP) needs to be correctly accounted for in a variety of medical situations including neurosurgery, neurology and emergency medicine.

The NRF is what frequencies an object will vibrate at when a force is applied.


The NRF of the brain can be measured from the movement of the eardrum and external ear pressure waveform. The NRF of an object is based on its mass, elasticity, and other factors. The NRF of the brain is dependent on brain weight, which on average is 1.4kg and the cerebral volumetric compliance, or how much give the skull has.

There are many factors that modulate the ICP value, such as the respiratory rhythm, which changes as much as 55% with inhalation and exhalation. The pressure inside the chest affects the pressure inside the vessels taking blood up to the brain which then affects the ICP.

There was a strong correlation (R =0.99999) between the ICP value and NRF of the brain, which means that ICP can be predicted from the NRF. More data needs to be collected for high ICP values and small brain weights.

All experiments were conducted in accordance with relevant guidelines, regulations, and informed consent.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Monitoring Intracranial Pressure With New Noninvasive Method
A noninvasive method of monitoring intracranial pressure could rival the gold standards of invasive intraventricular and intraparenchymal monitoring.
READ MORE
New Intracranial Pressure Modeling Device
UCSD students with the help of NASA are studying the mechanism behind what happens when blood flows head-ward in microgravity.
READ MORE
Long Space Travels Can Cause Vision Impairment In Astronauts
NASA is studying and testing numerous ways that simulate conditions leading to visual impairment intracranial pressure (VIIP) in astronauts who travel to space.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)