Novel Non-invasive Way can Predict Brain Pressure

The NRF is what frequencies an object will vibrate at when a force is applied.
‘The natural resonance frequency of the brain is only dependent on the intracranial pressure value.
’
The NRF of the brain can be measured from the movement of the eardrum and external ear pressure waveform. The NRF of an object is based on its mass, elasticity, and other factors. The NRF of the brain is dependent on brain weight, which on average is 1.4kg and the cerebral volumetric compliance, or how much give the skull has.
There are many factors that modulate the ICP value, such as the respiratory rhythm, which changes as much as 55% with inhalation and exhalation. The pressure inside the chest affects the pressure inside the vessels taking blood up to the brain which then affects the ICP.
There was a strong correlation (R =0.99999) between the ICP value and NRF of the brain, which means that ICP can be predicted from the NRF.
More data needs to be collected for high ICP values and small brain weights.
All experiments were conducted in accordance with relevant guidelines, regulations, and informed consent.
Source: Eurekalert