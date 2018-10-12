Novel Muscle Reading Device Can Help Make Smart Clothes

Novel device developed can read human muscle's electrical activity and convert them into signals, an approach that can be used to create smart clothes as well as bionic prostheses.

The device named "Myo Interface" is a project of a human-computer interface that reads the arm muscles' electric activity, recognizes gestures and translates them into commands for devices, Bulat Aitbayev, a student at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI in Moscow, Russia, was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.



‘Myo Interface will be used to control bionic arm prostheses, smart clothes for athletes that can take ECG as well as monitor other indicators and design exercise equipment for those in rehabilitation.’ "Myo comes from 'muscle' in Greek".



"The electrodes read the electromyographic signals of the muscles, while the interface uses special algorithms to recognize movement patterns and translate them into device commands," Aitbayev explained.



Myo Interface will be used to create exercise equipment for those in rehabilitation, smart clothes for athletes that can take electrocardiograms as well as monitor other indicators, and a system to control bionic arm prostheses.



It can also be used for remote control of smartphones and Smart House systems.



The device has higher accuracy and lowers device recognition delay rate. It also allows the use of a wider range of various recognition algorithms, Aitbayev noted.



The team is now planning to use the laboratory prototype to create a system for controlling the upper limbs' bionic prostheses and update the virtual and augmented reality movement tracking system.



