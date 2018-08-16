medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Novel Method to Make Spinning Collagen Microfibres Quicker and Cheaper Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 16, 2018 at 1:10 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel method developed by scientists in Norfolk, VA (USA) is involved in the making of collagen microfibres, which could have applications in research, medical devices and clinical treatments ranging from ligament damage to skin burns.
Novel Method to Make Spinning Collagen Microfibres Quicker and Cheaper Developed
Novel Method to Make Spinning Collagen Microfibres Quicker and Cheaper Developed

While collagen fibre manufacturing methods such as electrospinning and extrusion exist for biomedical applications, they have seen limited clinical success. This is partially due to challenges of scalability, cost, and complexity.

The research team, from Eastern Virginia Medical School, The Frank Reidy Research Center for Bioelectrics at Old Dominion University and Embody LLC developed a new method called pneumatospinning.

Lead author Dr. Michael Francis said: "Existing methods for making collagen fibre produce low volumes of material, and are very complicated and expensive.

The researchers dissolved clinical grade type-1 collagen in acetic acid. They then used a common airbrush to spray the solution (pneumatospinning), polymerizing it into cytocompatible sub-micron fibres. After stabilising the resulting collagen scaffolds, the team examined them using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, circular dichroism, mechanical testing and scanning electron microscopy to show the assembly of native collagen fibre from the molecular to microscales, through mesoscale and into macroscale.

Dr Francis said: "We found the pneumatospun collagen fibres had significantly higher tensile strength compared to electrospun collagen. Also, stem cells cultured on the pneumatospun collagen showed strong cell attachment and compatibility, providing opportunities for more advanced combination therapies."

"Using dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) as a solvent, we were also able to make a blended, microfibrous biomaterial by pneumatospinning it with poly(d,l-lactide) This enables even more possible applications of this collagen microfibre-based manufacturing technology for other therapeutic indications with varying requirements, such as higher tensile strength and tailorable degradation kinetics, as based on clinical need."

"As a robust and rapid method of collagen microfibre synthesis, this method has many applications in medical device manufacturing. That includes those benefiting from anisotropic microstructures, such as ligament, tendon and nerve repair, for topical meshes such as ocular or wound dressings, or even for applying microfibrous collagen-based coatings to other materials, such as polymers and metals to enhance graft integration and compatibility."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Related Links

Symmetry Crucial for Growing Functional, Natural Collagen Fibers

Symmetry Crucial for Growing Functional, Natural Collagen Fibers

Collagen makes up the cartilage in our knee joints, the vessels that transport our blood, and is a crucial component in our bones.

Burns

Burns

Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.

Lung Fibrosis may be Caused by Alteration in Structure of Collagen

Lung Fibrosis may be Caused by Alteration in Structure of Collagen

Structure of collagen, rather than the amount, may lead to the devastating condition of lung fibrosis, finds a new study. This is the first evidence in humans that altered collagen structure affects tissue stiffness during progression of lung ...

Enzyme That Controls Secretion Of Collagen Identified

Enzyme That Controls Secretion Of Collagen Identified

Enzyme found to control the formation of collagen carriers and inhibit collagen secretion has been identified by a research team at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. The findings could facilitate efficient production of collagen for the food, ...

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Keloids

Keloids

Keloids are fibrous scars that extend beyond an original wound and are elevated from the skin surface.

Vertigo

Vertigo

Vertigo is a common symptom of any disorder of brain or inner ear. It may be accompanied by vomiting and sweating. Inner ear involvement can cause deafness.

Wrinkles

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

More News on:

Vertigo Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials Wrinkles Keloids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic movement disorder (SMD) is a motor disorder, associated with neurodevelopmental ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive