Novel Mental Health Program Helps Teens Recognize and Support Peers at Risk

Researchers found students who participated in the tMHFA training were 35 times more likely to report adequate suicide first aid than those in the control group. This includes noticing something is wrong, asking if their friend is OK and suggesting they tell an adult.Results suggested that student knowledge of the general warning signs of mental health problems and confidence to offer support was more important than having specific knowledge of suicide - calling into question suicide specific education programs in schools.tMHFA students reported higher levels of distress following the training than the students who received physical first aid. However, most distress often lasted from a few moments to a few hours. The 12-month follow up confirmed that this experience was fleeting and not associated with long-term harm.University of Melbourne Senior Research Fellow Laura Hart said the findings demonstrate the importance of embedding suicide-prevention information within general mental health programs in schools and increasing peer support and discussion opportunities."Three in four young people report that they would first turn to a friend for help if they were considering suicide. We need to equip teenagers with the skills and knowledge to recognize warning signs and get appropriate help for their friends."Source: Eurekalert