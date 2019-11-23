medindia

Novel Mental Health Program Helps Teens Recognize and Support Peers at Risk

by Iswarya on  November 23, 2019 at 12:13 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Impact of teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA), a universal mental health literacy program for high school students in Years 10-12, is developed as an intervention to improve peer support towards teens at risk of suicide, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry.
Novel Mental Health Program Helps Teens Recognize and Support Peers at Risk
Novel Mental Health Program Helps Teens Recognize and Support Peers at Risk

Researchers analyzed survey data from more than 800 Year 10 - 12 students from four government secondary schools who had participated in the 3 x 75-minute classroom-based training program. This was compared with students who completed a matched control physical first aid course.

Show Full Article


Researchers found students who participated in the tMHFA training were 35 times more likely to report adequate suicide first aid than those in the control group. This includes noticing something is wrong, asking if their friend is OK and suggesting they tell an adult.

Results suggested that student knowledge of the general warning signs of mental health problems and confidence to offer support was more important than having specific knowledge of suicide - calling into question suicide specific education programs in schools.

tMHFA students reported higher levels of distress following the training than the students who received physical first aid. However, most distress often lasted from a few moments to a few hours. The 12-month follow up confirmed that this experience was fleeting and not associated with long-term harm.

University of Melbourne Senior Research Fellow Laura Hart said the findings demonstrate the importance of embedding suicide-prevention information within general mental health programs in schools and increasing peer support and discussion opportunities.

"Three in four young people report that they would first turn to a friend for help if they were considering suicide. We need to equip teenagers with the skills and knowledge to recognize warning signs and get appropriate help for their friends."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10th October every year. It aims to create awareness about mental disorders and the importance of seeking medical help. The 2019 theme focuses on 'Suicide Prevention.'

'Working Together to Prevent Suicide' - World Suicide Prevention Day

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on the 10th September to raise awareness about preventing self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death, and we must do what we can to prevent people from taking this ...

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security

Cell suicide is a key factor for brain health and food security. Cell suicide causes neuronal death in neurodegenerative diseases and confers disease resistance to plants, ensuring food security.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Peer Pressure

Peer pressure is the influence that a peer can have on an individual that makes him change his attitude and behavior to match that of the influencing peer.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisPeer Pressure

What's New on Medindia

Toddler Constipation

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Low Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive