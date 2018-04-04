medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Novel Memory Training Improves Memory Recollection in Old

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  April 4, 2018 at 11:52 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Training programs tailored towards memory recollection helped individual older adults in remembering faces, voices or recent events, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Psychology and Aging.
Novel Memory Training Improves Memory Recollection in Old
Novel Memory Training Improves Memory Recollection in Old

"One approach to memory intervention is to try and train underlying memory processes so individuals will see improvements in situations that require this mechanism," says Dr. Nicole Anderson, lead author on the study, senior scientist at Baycrest's Rotman Research Institute and associate professor of psychiatry and psychology at the University of Toronto. "Our study focused on training one memory process , recollection, which typically deteriorates during aging. This process is what allows us to mentally time travel and re-experience past events in our mind with great detail."

The study trained recollection among older adults between the ages of 64 to 87. Scientists examined a method that has effectively boosted this process among healthy older adults and people with mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease .

To their surprise, the study uncovered good and bad news. The good news was that scientists were able to demonstrate that training led to massive improvements in recollection. By the end of the program, the ability of older adults matched those of individuals in their 20s. These benefits were also shown to last when participants were retested three months later. The bad news was older adults did not improve on any of the tasks that should have benefitted from having better recollection, such as a memory test for remembering whether words were shown on a screen or heard through headphones. Participants also didn't report any improvements to their memory.

"These results reset what scientists understand about this memory process," says Dr. Anderson. "For a long time, memory scientists viewed recollection as a single mechanism, but our work suggests that this is not the case. Instead, it implies there may be many different types of recollection for different contexts connected to a memory, such as feelings felt at the time, the sounds in the area or what a person sees at the time."

These findings raise interesting questions about how memory is organized and it identifies a need for better understanding of recollection, before training programs are created, adds Dr. Anderson. As next steps, Dr. Anderson and her team will explore how aging affects a person's recollection for different things and identify whether certain aspects of this memory process are more susceptible to dementia risk.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Memory Deficits in Parkinson's Disease Explained

Memory Deficits in Parkinson's Disease Explained

A novel molecular pathway identified a protein alpha-synuclein that causes dysfunction of neuronal circuits. Therapeutic interventions help reduce cognitive defects.

Eye-movement Related to Memory Revealed

Eye-movement Related to Memory Revealed

When the information we want to remember becomes too much for the brain, our eyes move in a certain pattern when observing what's in front of us. We unwittingly move our eyes in the same pattern over and over again.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

If you think about how to train the brain, then you may also think if there are ways to improve memory. There are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...