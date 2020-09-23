by Angela Mohan on  September 23, 2020 at 2:48 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Medication Aducanumab Helps Treat Alzheimer’s Patients
Aducanumab could reduce the amount of protein accumulation in the brain, and slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

New tests and drugs could help predict the likelihood of Alzheimer's disease, and turn the tide of treating symptoms for more than 26 million patients worldwide, according to a leading expert at a top American hospital, Cleveland Clinic, marking World Alzheimer's Month in September.

Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, Director of Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, said: "While Alzheimer's is widespread globally, it's a very exciting time in the medical field with new and innovative treatments that can reduce symptoms.


Physicians, specialists, and medical researchers have a renewed sense of purpose in delivering innovations that can give back quality of life to patients, and deploy tests that can predict Alzheimer's before it worsens."

Alzheimer's is the most common cause of the state of dementia, with Alzheimer's impacting 60-80 percent of dementia cases, according to Cleveland Clinic. One in 10 people older than 65 and nearly half of all people older than 85 will have Alzheimer's disease.

However, doctors and patients are welcoming breakthroughs in new blood tests, and an injectable radioactive agent for brain imaging, flortaucipir F18. In treatment, the US Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a new drug (aducanumab), which could reduce the amount of protein from the brain, and significantly slow the disease's progression.

One of the biggest challenges facing patients with Alzheimer's is the current COVID-19 era of physical distancing, especially for people in institutional living facilities.

"Patients with Alzheimer's frequently rely on caregivers to support them - from the early stages of helping with appointments, transportation, and managing money and medication, to the middle to late stages that require more intense daily care," added Dr. Sabbagh.

"The COVID-19 era of physical distancing is seeing many Alzheimer's patients separated or with reduced contact from their caregivers, leading to isolation and more challenging daily lives for these patients."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age
Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityHealthy Living