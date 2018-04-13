medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Novel Low-Cost Hepatitis C Combination Treatment Shows 97 Percent Cure Rate

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  April 13, 2018 at 1:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An economical hepatitis C combination treatment including the new drug ravidasvir has been found to have high cure rates for patients, safe and effective even in hard-to-treat cases, reveals a new research. The interim results from the Phase II/III STORM-C-1 trial were presented by the non-profit research and development organization Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative(DNDi) at the International Liver Conference in Paris.
Novel Low-Cost Hepatitis C Combination Treatment Shows 97 Percent Cure Rate
Novel Low-Cost Hepatitis C Combination Treatment Shows 97 Percent Cure Rate

"The results indicate that the sofosbuvir/ravidasvir combination is comparable to the very best hepatitis C therapies available today but it is priced affordably and could allow an alternative option in countries excluded from pharmaceutical company access programs," said Bernard Pecoul Executive Director, DNDi.

The trial using medicines produced by Egyptian drug manufacturer Pharco Pharmaceuticals was run by DNDi and co-sponsored by the Malaysian Ministry of Health, in ten sites in Malaysia and Thailand. Agreements signed in 2016 and 2017 enabling the trials and patient scale-up in Malaysia set out a target price of US$300 for a 12-week treatment, an almost 100% drop from existing treatment prices in Malaysia.

"As hepatitis C has become a major public health concern in Malaysia, it is crucial to increase access to treatment for the benefit of the nation," said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah Director General of Health, Ministry of Health, Malaysia. In September 2017, the government of Malaysia issued a "government-use" license on sofosbuvir patents to allow 400,000 people living with hepatitis C in Malaysia to access generic HCV regimens in public hospitals.

DNDi conducted the STORM-C-1 open label trial to assess the efficacy, safety, tolerance and pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate ravidasvir combined with sofosbuvir. 301 chronically infected adults were treated with the ravidasvir/sofosbuvir combination for 12 weeks for patients without cirrhosis of the liver, and for 24 weeks for those with compensated cirrhosis. In accordance with international standards defining cure for HCV treatments, 12 weeks after treatment completion, 97% of those enrolled were cured (95% CI: 94.4-98.6). Cure rates were very high even for the hardest-to-treat patients: people with liver cirrhosis (96% cured), people living with HIV using their usual treatment (97%), people infected with genotype 3 (97%) including those with cirrhosis (96%), and people who had been exposed to previous HCV treatments (96%). Importantly, patients combining several of these risk factors were cured, and no unexpected safety signals were detected.

"From a treatment provider perspective, this is very exciting as we have been waiting for a simple, affordable, robust treatment tolerated by all patients groups, including those whose treatment outcomes are currently poorer, like patients under antiretroviral therapy," said Pierre Mendiharat, Deputy Operations Director for Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders (MSF). "This will be crucial to expand treatment to the most vulnerable categories of patients in developing countries." MSF and DNDi are working together to increase access to care and treatment for HCV patients in key low- and middle-income countries, through the STORM-C project financed by MSF's Transformational Investment Capacity (TIC) initiative.

Over 71 million people live with hepatitis C worldwide, a disease which causes 400,000 deaths a year. Although highly effective treatments have existed for a number of years, less than three million people are on treatment, with more people infected every year than are put on treatment. The World Health Organization aims for 80% of people diagnosed with HCV to be put on treatment by 2030.

Ravidasvir is an oral NS5A inhibitor licensed to DNDi by Presidio Pharmaceuticals. Most people enrolled in the DNDi trial in Malaysia and Thailand had genotype 1 (42% of participants) or genotype 3 (53%), thereby confirming the combination's effectiveness for those two additional genotypes. Further trials are planned to document the efficacy and safety of the combination in patients infected with the other HCV genotypes and in particularly vulnerable groups, to enable a public health approach to the treatment of hepatitis C.

"Pharco is proud to enable a public health approach to hepatitis C treatment by providing affordable treatments. We look forward to future collaboration in additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and efficacy of ravidasvir," said Dr. Sherine Helmy, CEO, Pharco.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

Until very recently, infection with the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) had been very difficult to treat, but new treatments now result in curing the disease in up to 90% of cases.

FDA Approved Drug for Hepatitis C: New Fixed-Dose Combination - Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir and Voxilaprevir

FDA Approved Drug for Hepatitis C: New Fixed-Dose Combination - Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir and Voxilaprevir

The US FDA has approved a fixed-dose combination of sofosbuvir, velpatasvir and voxilaprevir for the treatment of hepatitis C.

Hepatitis C Treatment Should Include Drug Users Also

Hepatitis C Treatment Should Include Drug Users Also

New hepatitis C cures are just as effective in people who use drugs as other populations and that reinfections levels are low.

Hepatitis C Virus Screening Rates Low Despite Increase in Liver Cancer Rates

Hepatitis C Virus Screening Rates Low Despite Increase in Liver Cancer Rates

Hepatitis C virus screening rates remain low in the United States despite the steady increase of liver cancer incidence.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

Needlestick Injuries

Needlestick Injuries

A needlestick injury is a common occupational hazard that occurs when the skin has been pierced by a needle or a sharp object.

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Find out what foods can help you deal with the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Vasculitis

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; it is usually due to an autoimmune disorder

More News on:

Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Vasculitis Silent Killer Diseases Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis C Hepatitis Needlestick Injuries Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 Tonsil Stones

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths are deposits of calcified debris of bacterial cells, lymphocytes, ...

 Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...